HAMILTON, Mont. - The Hog Trough Fire, located near Hamilton, is burning 731 acres and is 9% contained at this time. The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests. There are no evacuations nor structures threatened. Closures are are set up...

HAMILTON, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO