Dalen Terry Looked Like He Was Cookin’ at a Chicago Pro Run Last Night

 4 days ago
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
NBC Sports Chicago

MJ on Russell's passing: 'The world has lost a legend'

Sunday's news that Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88 has inspired outpourings of condolences and appreciation from every corner of the NBA world. Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan added his voice to the chorus Sunday afternoon, releasing the following statement:
Top 10 Illinois HS football players in Class of 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The high school football season is upon us, and the state of Illinois is set to showcase plenty of talent on the field throughout the fall. Illinois’ group of seniors in particular features many future Division I and Power 5 players who will look to prove their talent throughout the 2022 season. Here is a look at the 10 best Illinois High School Association (IHSA) football players in the Class of 2023.
