American States Water Earnings Preview

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Ostin Technology Group OST stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $3.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0 million shares, which is 193.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
Comments / 0