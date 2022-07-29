Footbridge Named In Honor of Educator

mountainlake.org
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
WCAX
More space for more vendors at Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition over the weekend. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show was back after a pandemic hiatus. In 2019, the show moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more...
majorleaguefishing.com
Cortiana Captures the Lead on Choppy Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Higher-than-expected winds, big waves and heavy cloud cover brewed over the proceedings on Day 2 of Covercraft Stop 6 Presented by Wiley X at Lake Champlain. For some anglers, that departure from a partly sunny first day meant a tough bite. For others, however, the change of pace proved to be just the trick to moving on to a slot in the Top 50 on Day 3 of the final event of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me regular season.
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday. The team says a man was about halfway up the Sterling Pond Trail on Sunday when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency. They brought him down the trail to a round of applause...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Afternoon Slugfest on Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – What a day! The bass were jumping throughout the afternoon on Day 1 of the Covercraft Stop 6 Presented by Wiley X. The smallmouth put on some impressive aerial displays for many anglers on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me, as they sought to improve their stringers. Get the boat-side view from the water and check out the high-flying action on Lake Champlain.
WCAX
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
newyorkalmanack.com
French & Indian War Encampment at Crown Point August 6th
During this program, living history participants will bring the site to life and encourage the public to spend the day exploring, observing, and learning about 18th century military life. Gates will open at 9:30 am, with battle demonstrations taking place at 11 am and 2 pm, as French, British and indigenous allies clash in recreated 18th century line and skirmish warfare. Food vendors will be available for lunch and ice-cream thanks to the Crab Shack and Mr. Ding-A-Ling.
Former Barre school superintendent was paid $87,500 to resign
According to the Times Argus, no public records regarding David Wells's departure from the Barre schools a year ago were available until this week.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
JamBase
New Nectar’s Owners Detail Plans For The Burlington Venue
Famed Burlington, Vermont music venue Nectar’s has new owners. Promoter Ed Maier is now Nectar’s managing partner and he spoke with the Burlington Free Press about the new ownership group’s plans for the legendary property. Maier has a long history in the music industry that includes founding...
WCAX
Vermonters pony up for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lottery fever is taking over Friday night in much of the country. The nation’s third-largest lottery prize -- at least $1.2 billion -- is up for grabs in the multi-state Mega Millions drawing, and the one-in-302 million odds wasn’t scaring Vermonters off. “Mega Millions...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police identify suspect in Plattsburgh homicide
Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
Magnitude 2.5 Earthquake Reported In Upstate NY
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New York during the early morning hours. The quake, centered in Saint Regis Falls in Franklin County, close to the Canadian border, hit about 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. Experts with the US Geological Survey said shaking was felt as far...
WCAX
Police investigating homicide in Northern New York
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. It happened in the village of Tupper Lake. Police were called to a residence on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday, where they say they found a person dead. Investigators say a possible suspect was...
Tupper Lake woman charged with murder
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28. According to New York State Police, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake and discovered a single victim […]
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
Aldi grocery store in New York state may temporarily close due to worker shortage
A popular discount grocery store in New York state is in danger of closing temporarily because they can't find enough workers to keep the store open. According to recent reports, The Aldi grocery store at 587 Lake Flower Avenue in Saranac Lake may need to close temporarily if it can't hire more workers in the next few weeks.
