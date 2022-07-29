Footbridge Named In Honor of Educator

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Higher-than-expected winds, big waves and heavy cloud cover brewed over the proceedings on Day 2 of Covercraft Stop 6 Presented by Wiley X at Lake Champlain. For some anglers, that departure from a partly sunny first day meant a tough bite. For others, however, the change of pace proved to be just the trick to moving on to a slot in the Top 50 on Day 3 of the final event of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me regular season.

