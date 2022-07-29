2,023 ETH Worth $3M Was Just Burned

Ethereum has been outperforming bitcoin for a while now. The altcoin had managed to grow so rapidly that it is now about half the market cap of bitcoin despite being more than 5 years younger. This outperformance had continued through the bull market and now even into the bear market. Ethereum has taken one step further to overtake bitcoin in yet another metric, and that is the amount of open interest in the asset.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO