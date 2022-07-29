Six Objectives For Yet Another Cannabis Research Bill Filed In Congress

www.benzinga.com
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. The Senate...
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
5 States Likely To Legalize Psychedelics
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. As psychedelics continue to gain mainstream acceptance, these 5 states have started the process to legalize psychedelics. Across the USA –as scientific evidence grows that psychedelics such as psilocybin are not only safe to consume, but also...
Nancy Pelosi's Husband To Be Arraigned On DUI Charges In California
Paul Pelosi, the husband of the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is to be arraigned this week in connection with an arrest related to an automobile collision and driving under influence (DUI) in May. What Happened: Paul Pelosi will be arraigned Wednesday at 8:30 a.m....
