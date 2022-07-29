Aya Neo Air Is A $500 OLED Handheld PC, And It's Shipping Now

www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
PS5 Restock: Check Stock At Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, And More
While it's too early to say for sure, signs are pointing to PS5 stock stabilizing in the coming weeks and months. For the first time since launch, PS5 restocks are no longer selling out in minutes. Best Buy hosted a restock last week that remained available for two hours. And the console went in and out of stock all last week at PlayStation Direct. We've yet to see a PS5 restock this week, but it's still early.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Pythas Error Control Phase Heist Guide
Pythas Error Control--Apex Legends Mobile's latest Phase Heist event--is finally here, and has brought with it a bevy of new cosmetic items for the popular mobile game. These rewards consist almost entirely of Legendary- and Eternal-tier cosmetics, so this event is definitely one worth checking out, even for players who don't normally buy premium cosmetics.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Gets $150 Price Cut
Target is offering big price cuts on a slew of Arcade1Up products, including the popular Ridge Racer arcade cabinet. Typically offered for $550, you can pick up the cool cabinet for just $400. The cabinet can only be found online (so don’t rush out to your local Target to score this deal), but if you make the purchase today your order could arrive as early as August 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Get A $50 Apple Gift Card When Purchasing An Apple TV
The Apple TV . Like Roku and Fire TV Sticks, the Apple TV provides an easy interface to access streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. Where the Apple TV truly excels is performance for both audio and video. The Apple TV bests a lot of smart TVs and the more budget-friendly Roku and Amazon Fire Devices. That said, the Apple TV is worth it if you stream a lot of content, and Apple is offering an awesome deal on both Apple TV models. From now until August 15, you'll get a free $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing the Apple TV or Apple TV 4K.
Gamespot
Live A Live: Prehistory Crafting Guide
Living in prehistory was tough. The Prehistory chapter of Live A Live is no different. The enemies descend on you in hordes, and farting on them only goes so far. However, this chapter has a unique mechanic that you can take advantage of to make things a bit easier for your hairy caveguy: Crafting. Enemies drop all kinds of loot, and special NPCs wandering the wastes can cram them together for you to make better items. While there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to what gets dropped by whom, some of the recipes you can craft are definitely better than others, and knowing them ahead of time will give you a huge advantage.
Gamespot
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
Gamespot
Logic Circuit: Marble Puzzle
Sign In to follow. Follow Logic Circuit: Marble Puzzle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#408) - August 1, 2022
Let me be the first to welcome you all to August. It's the first day of the month and a Monday, and you've just got to love when that stuff syncs up like that. Today's Wordle answer is a little unpredictable but completely manageable, and luckily for you all, I'm here to help with any headaches the word might cause. So let's get right into it, yeah?
Gamespot
EA Says The Sims 4 Modders Can Still Run Early-Access Period For Custom Content
While many The Sims 4 custom content creators were concerned EA's new policies would prevent them from monetizing their creations through early-access periods, the company has confirmed this is not the case. In an email to GameSpot, an EA representative stated that early-access periods are not prohibited under the company's new policies regarding monetization.
Gamespot
Another World Quest
Sign In to follow. Follow Another World Quest, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Fire All Humans
Sign In to follow. Follow Fire All Humans, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The Dancer: Definitive Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow The Dancer: Definitive Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
PETS・
Gamespot
Gamespot
Escape Yourself
Sign In to follow. Follow Escape Yourself, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Sign In to follow. Follow Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Comments / 0