Panthers' Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield share first-team practice reps on Friday

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made it clear when speaking with reporters on Thursday that he was "nowhere near the point of evaluating who’s where" just two practices into the quarterback competition between 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold and 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.

There's now somewhat of a better idea of how Rhule will handle the battle heading into August.

PFT's Mike Florio notes that Darnold received all of the first-team practice reps on Wednesday before Mayfield earned the honor for Thursday's session. On Friday, the two shared opportunities to work with the first-team offense.

According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website, Rhule later told reporters that Mayfield has "a lot of juice and energy" and has also served as somewhat of a cheerleader for Darnold early into the competition:

Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer vowed earlier this month the club will hold an "open competition" for the starting job between the top two options. However, logic suggests Fitterer didn't trade with the Cleveland Browns for Mayfield shortly after the July 4 holiday merely to sit the 27-year-old throughout the fall in favor of Darnold.

The Panthers will begin the preseason at the Washington Commanders on Aug. 13. It's unclear who Carolina's QB1 will be for that contest.

