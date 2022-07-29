Search Warrant Leads To Milford Man Facing Multiple Drug Related Charges

Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council approved the sale of one pair of lots and began the process of another half lot sale at their meeting Monday night. The Estherville Area Growth Partnership informed the council at their last meeting that there was a buyer interested in buying land on the corner of Central Avenue and South 18th Street. At the time the organization couldn’t say much more than the planned use for the location is a “professional” facility. The council voted to consider it and last night unanimously approved the sale of the property to the EAGP’s buyer for $20,000.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO