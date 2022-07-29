Search Warrant Leads To Milford Man Facing Multiple Drug Related Charges

kicdam.com
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Faces Felony Drug Charge After Traffic Stop
Hartley, Iowa — A Sibley man faces felony drug charges after a traffic stop near Hartley recently. According to a criminal complaint filed by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office at the Clerk of Court’s office, 51-year-old Gary McConnell of Sibley was stopped in the early hours on Highway 18.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Murder Trial Postponed
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The second murder trial in Dickinson County this year has been postponed at the request of the defendent’s legal team. A district court judge Friday granted the request for a full competency evaluation to determine if Christian Goyne-Yarns is fit to be tried for the murder of Shelby Woizeschke in February of 2022.
Man charged with child endangerment after officials find four kinds of drugs at his Milford residence
more1049.com
Semi Crash Near Spencer Leads to Minor Injuries
Spencer, IA (KICD) — On Friday afternoon the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of 270th Avenue and and 310th Street near Spencer. According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, 57 year old David Ganzvoort of Spencer failed to yield right of way to 56 year old Matthew Greene of Ruthven at the intersection. Ganzvoort’s semi and trailer collided with Greene’s Jeep, pushing it into the intersection. The semi went into the ditch and lost an axle on the trailer, but Ganzvoort was able to get the vehicle back onto the road.
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Traffic Stop Results in Drug Charges
Curlew, IA (KICD)– One person has been charged after illegal substances were allegedly found during a Wednesday traffic stop in Palo Alto County. Authorities stopped a pickup driven by 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen of Curlew on 460th Street about two miles west of town around 4:45 that morning where further investigation reportedly uncovered the presence of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Sioux City Journal
Suspect in Milford homicide case ordered to get psychiatric evaluation
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has halted proceedings in a Dickinson County murder case after granting a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect. District Judge Carl Petersen on Thursday ordered Christian Goyne-Yarns to be transported from the Dickinson County Jail to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Oakdale so doctors can determine his mental competency to stand trial for the Feb. 3 fatal shooting of Shelby Woizeschke.
siouxcountyradio.com
Car vs Motorcycle Crash in Hospers
A car vs. motorcycle crash in Hospers resulted in minor injuries. At about 5:39pm Friday, 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east on 400th Street; 21-year-old Logan Koedam of Ireton was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Lopez-Morales turned north onto Hospers Drive and the two struck in the intersection.
siouxcountyradio.com
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Woman Charged With Felony OWI
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony OWI charge after she was allegedly found driving drunk on Tuesday, July 26th. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, Sioux Center Health staff reported that 32-year-old Elizabeth Schenk of Sioux Center had left their care without their recommendation and was intoxicated. The police officer’s statement says that Schenk left while operating a motor vehicle. It says law enforcement located Schenk, and she was driving. Initially, she did not obey their commands to stop while they activated their top lights on marked patrol vehicles and gave hand signals to stop.
stormlakeradio.com
Hearing On Spencer Trailer Court Lawsuit to be Held Today
A hearing will be held today (Tues) in Clay County District Court pertaining to a lawsuit the Spencer Trailer Court and its owner filed against the city of Spencer after power to the site was terminated. The city shut off the power, stating that the trailer court’s owner failed to...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man jailed for pot in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 26-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in Sheldon on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; driving while his license was denied or revoked; operating a motor vehicle without a required ignition interlock device; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Two plead to drug charges, sentenced
PRIMGHAR—Two people facing drug-related charges following a May traffic stop in Sheldon have pleaded guilty and been sentenced. The case against 23-year-old Julie Ann Krommendyk of Orange City and 22-year-old Victor Vincent Perez-Martinez of Hull stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Kia Sedona for an equipment violation about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, on West Seventh Street near Railroad Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors Taking Appointment Route To Find New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors has put a plan in place to get a new Sheriff on the payroll when Lynn Schultes retires at the end of the month. The board had the option to fill the vacancy by holding a special election but...
kicdam.com
Clay County Arrests 7/26
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has made a pair of arrests over the last week. At around 5:30 in the afternoon of July 20th deputies arrested 33 year old Denver Crumpton on two counts of 5th Degree Theft and Trespassing in Clay County. Crumpton’s bond was set at $1,750.
kicdam.com
Boring Crew Strike Natural Gas Line in Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Several blocks of Estherville were cordoned off after a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line about 10 Monday morning. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan tells KICD News there was no evacuation, but the Estherville fire department was on the scene for about three hours as a precaution. Black Hills Energy got the line repaired about noon after the arrival of equipment that was in Pocahontas. The leak was at the corner of 4th Avenue North and North 8th Street. Traffic was cut off from the 700 to 900 block on 4th Avenue and 300 to 500 block on North 8th.
kicdam.com
Estherville City Council Approves Lot Sales
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council approved the sale of one pair of lots and began the process of another half lot sale at their meeting Monday night. The Estherville Area Growth Partnership informed the council at their last meeting that there was a buyer interested in buying land on the corner of Central Avenue and South 18th Street. At the time the organization couldn’t say much more than the planned use for the location is a “professional” facility. The council voted to consider it and last night unanimously approved the sale of the property to the EAGP’s buyer for $20,000.
kicdam.com
Dwayne Anderson, 69, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 69-year-old Dwayne Anderson of Spirit Lake will be Thursday, August 4th, at 2 p.m. at Harbor of Joy Lutheran Church in Milford. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Clay County Fair to Secure Gates
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County fair has taken steps to fully secure the entire periphery of the fairgrounds for the first time. CEO Jeremy Parson says beginning with the 2022 fair every entrance becomes a gated entrance. On the East side of the Clay County fair, there...
kicdam.com
Virginia “Ginger” Kerr, 64, of Spencer
Funeral services for 64-year-old Virginia “Ginger” Kerr of Spencer will be Saturday, August 6th, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Sanborn with a private burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner...
