Alabama State

ALGOP Summer Dinner to feature Kristi Noem, Herschel Walker, Lynn Fitch

By Staff
alreporter.com
 4 days ago
BCA endorses Katie Britt, Dale Strong

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) has endorsed eight candidates for federal office in the General Election, including in the state’s two open-seat contests. All eight endorsements were unanimously approved by the BCA’s Board of Directors. For the open U.S. Senate seat, BCA endorsed Katie Britt, who previously...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama features Trump, Lionel Richie on new voter ID posters

Former President Donald Trump and pop superstar Lionel Richie are featured on two new posters urging Alabamians to remember to bring their photo IDs with them to the poll to vote. Trump’s poster urges voters to “become a part of something huge,” while Richie’s says that registering to vote and...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Letter: AG should clarify Alabama’s abortion law, help doctors and women

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning laws protecting women’s rights to personal health choices, stories across the country – and particularly in Republican-controlled states – of women being denied necessary medical treatment because doctors are scared of potential consequences have started to become more common.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard

Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?

ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama program to pay college tuitions back on track

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s nearly collapsed college tuition program is back on track for the first time in over a decade. Alabama’s Prepaid Affordable College Tuition program, or PACT, is expected to pay full tuition at state universities for participants during the upcoming fall semester, all thanks to $177 million allocated by the state Legislature.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Governor appoints two county commissioners, district attorney

The Alabama Governor’s Office released Friday the latest three state appointments, all of which are effective immediately. The three appointments include two county commission seats and a district attorney position. Carmen Moore-Zeigler was appointed to serve on the Montgomery County Commission. Zeigler’s appointment comes after the passing of longtime...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is shifting how it monitors COVID-19 as part of its response strategy to the pandemic. ADPH says it will begin shifting from an emergency response to one that minimizes the daily disruptions of Alabamians’ everyday lives. “While...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it’s back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
MACON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

