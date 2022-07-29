ALGOP Summer Dinner to feature Kristi Noem, Herschel Walker, Lynn Fitch

www.alreporter.com
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
BCA endorses Katie Britt, Dale Strong
The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) has endorsed eight candidates for federal office in the General Election, including in the state’s two open-seat contests. All eight endorsements were unanimously approved by the BCA’s Board of Directors. For the open U.S. Senate seat, BCA endorsed Katie Britt, who previously...
Alabama features Trump, Lionel Richie on new voter ID posters
Former President Donald Trump and pop superstar Lionel Richie are featured on two new posters urging Alabamians to remember to bring their photo IDs with them to the poll to vote. Trump’s poster urges voters to “become a part of something huge,” while Richie’s says that registering to vote and...
Letter: AG should clarify Alabama’s abortion law, help doctors and women
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning laws protecting women’s rights to personal health choices, stories across the country – and particularly in Republican-controlled states – of women being denied necessary medical treatment because doctors are scared of potential consequences have started to become more common.
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard
Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?
ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language
Alabama voters will have a chance to ratify a recompiled state constitution when they go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 8. The Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a reorganized version of the current constitution, which has been the state’s foundational law since it was ratified in 1901.
Alabama program to pay college tuitions back on track
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s nearly collapsed college tuition program is back on track for the first time in over a decade. Alabama’s Prepaid Affordable College Tuition program, or PACT, is expected to pay full tuition at state universities for participants during the upcoming fall semester, all thanks to $177 million allocated by the state Legislature.
Governor appoints two county commissioners, district attorney
The Alabama Governor’s Office released Friday the latest three state appointments, all of which are effective immediately. The three appointments include two county commission seats and a district attorney position. Carmen Moore-Zeigler was appointed to serve on the Montgomery County Commission. Zeigler’s appointment comes after the passing of longtime...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
ADPH shifting strategies in COVID-19 response
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is shifting how it monitors COVID-19 as part of its response strategy to the pandemic. ADPH says it will begin shifting from an emergency response to one that minimizes the daily disruptions of Alabamians’ everyday lives. “While...
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it’s back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Matrix plays powerful role in Alabama politics, pollution and scandals: 5 things we learned this week
Matrix LLC is an Alabama communications company with a mission statement of helping business and political clients with “highly sensitive and crisis situations.”. The company has found itself in a sensitive situation as a series of news articles this week unearthed its behind-the-scenes work in Florida and Alabama. Floodlight,...
