Suspected burglar reportedly interrupted by resident, tries to run from deputies

Sonora, CA– A phone call reporting a prowler was made on Friday afternoon at close to 12:30 pm in the area of Big Hill Road near Rosy Ridge Court. The caller detailed that a man was trying to get into her home and she was unable to leave her house. The pair locked themselves in a room while deputies responded with lights and sirens. Probation officers also arrived on the scene. When the probation officers arrived they detained 49-year-old Aaron Pollock. Deputies and probation officers checked the residence to make sure no one else was inside.

SONORA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO