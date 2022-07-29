Suspected burglar reportedly interrupted by resident, tries to run from deputies

www.crimevoice.com
mymotherlode.com
A Report Of A Prowler Leads To Arrest
Sonora, CA– A phone call reporting a prowler was made on Friday afternoon at close to 12:30 pm in the area of Big Hill Road near Rosy Ridge Court. The caller detailed that a man was trying to get into her home and she was unable to leave her house. The pair locked themselves in a room while deputies responded with lights and sirens. Probation officers also arrived on the scene. When the probation officers arrived they detained 49-year-old Aaron Pollock. Deputies and probation officers checked the residence to make sure no one else was inside.
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
Man shot, killed just east of Stockton
(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim. KRON On is streaming news live now Residents were alerted that […]
legalexaminer.com
Two Drivers Killed in Head-On Collision On 26 Mile Road In Stanislaus County
On July 29, 2022, a two-car collision in northeast Stanislaus County claimed the lives of two drivers. The Modesto Bee reported the tragic crash occurred along 26 Mile Road near Eastman Road on Friday Afternoon. California Highway Patrol officers investigated the scene near Woodward Reservoir. They say the accident took...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for...
Man arrested for stealing from Merced tire shop, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a tire shop in Merced.
Man dies while in custody of Stockton Police, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 45-year-old man has died after being in the custody of the Stockton Police Department, the agency wrote in a Facebook post. At 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, Stockton Police officers say they were called to the 5400 block of Covey Creek Circle in Stockton's Quail Lakes neighborhood after reports came in of a suspicious person walking up to front doors and screaming.
turlockcitynews.com
Vehicle Stolen and Involved in Pursuit Hours Later
At about 1:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto theft that had just occurred in the 3100 block of Taft Court, Turlock. The vehicle’s description and license plate were put out over the radio and several officers already in the area immediately started searching for it, however, were originally unable to locate it.
turlockcitynews.com
Broadside Collision in Busy Intersection Causes Vehicle to Overturn
At about 7:09 pm Friday evening, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of West Monte Vista Avenue and North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved....
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
turlockcitynews.com
Woman Wanted on Felony Warrants Arrested After Gas Station Disturbance
At about 7:56 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, the disturbance was already over. One of the involved parties, Angelina Dehaven Jimenez, 24, of Turlock, was contacted...
turlockcitynews.com
Two Responsible for Auto Burglaries in Turlock Arrested in Ripon
At about 9:06 pm Monday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at Target, 3000 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the victim who told them that two black male adults in a black Mazda SUV with no license plates had just broken the windows to his vehicle and stolen items from inside. The items included an Apple iPad and several identity documents.
Man dies after Friday morning shooting near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died after being shot Friday morning east of the Stockton city limits, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The deadly shooting was reported around 10 a.m. Friday on Gillis Road north of Farmington Road, sheriff's office officials said. The investigation into the homicide shut down Gillis Road in both directions through a sparsely populated agricultural area of San Joaquin County.
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
2 teen gang members arrested in Merced
Merced police have two teen gang members in custody after they were found with a firearm and drugs.
KCRA.com
13-year-old convicted in deadly Modesto taco truck shooting
MODESTO, Calif. — A 13-year-old in Modesto was convicted in the2021 murder of a Modesto taco truck owner on Thursday. The teen, identified as R.K. due to being a minor, was found guilty in juvenile court of shooting and killing 67-year-old Rafael Rodriguez on Feb. 16, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's office said in a release.
Hit-and-run believed to be intentional leaves man in medically-induced coma
SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County resident Airaldo Centeno is lying in a hospital bed, critically injured, after the sheriff’s office says he was intentionally struck by a driver. Investigators are still trying to find out the reason a woman and her boyfriend allegedly went after Centeno on Broadway Avenue in the middle of Salida. […]
13-year-old found guilty in killing of Modesto taco truck owner
MODESTO, Calif. — A 13-year-old boy was found guilty in the 2021 slaying of a taco truck owner in Modesto. On Thursday, Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Jon Appleby prosecuted the teen's case in juvenile court. On Feb. 16, 2021, the teenager, who is being referred to as R.K....
KCRA.com
3 injured in Amazon truck crash in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue an Amazon truck driver involved in a crash in Lodi, authorities said. Two people are in the hospital with critical injuries, and a third went to the hospital with delayed injuries. The crash happened around 3:30...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest From June Shooting
Tuolumne, CA – A shooting that sent a man to the hospital started an investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office on June 21st. The details of that can be found here. Detectives located a semi-automatic handgun near the crime scene. The handgun did not have a serial...
