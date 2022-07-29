Former Calcasieu deputy acquitted of rape

www.americanpress.com
Related
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 1, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of July 25, 2022 – July 30, 2022.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report July 27, 2022 - August 1, 2022
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Arecia Carhee, age 45, of Many, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond has not been set and Carhee remains in the VPSO jail. July 28, 2022. Robert Lacaze, age 41, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding...
westcentralsbest.com
Former CPSO Deputy Acquitted of Rape Charges in Beauregard Parish
36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish acquitted Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy Robert Shortridge of rape charges on Thursday, July 28n 2022. Shortridge was employed by the CPSO for 19 years when he was arrested in Beauregard Parish in 2018. Shortridge was charged with 3rd degree rape and was fired from CPSO the day of his arrest.
Lake Charles American Press
8/2: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Damien Dominic Arvie, 30, 2341 Dewey St. — two counts direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; disturbing the peace. Bond: $9,600. Richard Dean Shetler II, 1220 Pithon St. Apt. 1 — operating while intoxicated, third...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles American Press
Fontenot honored for commitment to investigating area’s financial crimes
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Detective Michelle “Shelli” Fontenot was recognized last week for her hard work and determination when she was awarded the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer Distinguished Service Award by the Louisiana Bankers Association. Fontenot said she was grateful and honored to have even...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 1, 2022. Tyler Lawrence Landry III, 26, Lake Charles: Robbery. Akeem Travon Chopane, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. Jose Saul Del Cid-Marquez, 45, Lake Charles: Carless operation; driver must be licensed; first offense DWI; possession of...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 murder of Donavon Reed
The juvenile arrested in June of 2021 for the murder of Donavon Reed was found guilty in St. Landry Parish on Friday
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge says Crowley police chief candidate meets residency requirements despite claims otherwise
Acadia Parish judge determined Monday that a candidate for Police Chief of Crowley met the residency requirements
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: Last week...
KPLC TV
Former deputy found not guilty of rape
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former deputy accused of rape was found not guilty Thursday afternoon. A jury in Beauregard Parish returned the unanimous, not-guilty verdict in Robert Shortridge’s third-degree rape trial in less than an hour. The trial began Monday and ended Thursday. “On behalf of Mr....
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 1, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating two different boating incidents involving propeller strikes that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Teen reportedly engaging in organized criminal activity
A 17-year-old that police believe was involved in a series of vehicle thefts prior to being arrested in Port Neches was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. John Foutz, of Beaumont, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week in relation to crime that...
kalb.com
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Shelvey Mark Dunkley, one of the first homicide victims of 2021, was baffled and at a loss after the sentencing hearing for Dunkley’s killer, Davontay Davis, on July 20. After Davis was found guilty of manslaughter at a May jury trial, Dunkley’s...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash on LA 112, Speed Suspected to be a Factor. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 112 near Soapstone Road in Allen Parish shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022. Cody Allen Reeves, 34, of Sugartown, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
State law allowing some veterans to carry concealed handgun without permit takes effect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several new laws took effect in Louisiana today, including one allowing some veterans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. The law allows active-duty and honorably discharged military veterans to bypass the permitting process to carry a concealed handgun. To qualify, a servicemember or veteran must have a valid military ID, a valid drivers’ license issued by the state displaying the word “veteran” or other documentation of an honorable discharge.
kjas.com
Gift card fraudsters captured in Leesville, slipped by Jasper PD with a traffic warning
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says that a pair of alleged thieves who were using fraudulent gift cards were captured in Leesville, and it was discovered that they had slipped through the hands of the Jasper Police Department with a traffic warning ten days prior. According to Sheriff Sam...
Lake Charles American Press
City responds to firefighters’ complaints over pay
The city of Lake Charles and Lake Charles local fire fighting union had scheduled a meeting prior to Monday, July 25. “Before the demonstrations began, the city administration had a meeting scheduled to discuss concerns,” said John Cardone, city administrator. Lake Charles firefighters were on the corners of Broad...
71-year-old woman charged for driving while intoxicated after Friday night wreck leaves two Port Arthur Police officers injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 71-year-old woman was arrested and charged after two Port Arthur Police officers were injured in a Friday nigh crash. The wreck happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. A 2015 Port Arthur Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Turtle Creek Drive, and a 2018 Cadillac SUV was traveling southbound on Anchor Drive.
westcentralsbest.com
One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX
KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
Comments / 4