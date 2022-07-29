www.ocala-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocala-news.com
Edward Hartz Mims
Mr. Edward Hartz Mims age 98, gained his wings on July 29, 2022 with family members present. Ed was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is Survived by his wife of 29 years Sandi Mims , and daughter Diane and son Randy. He is preceded in death by a son Russell. He also leaves grandchildren; Patricia, Shannon, Lance, Julia, and Will; great -grand children Jana and Jackson.
ocala-news.com
Mack T. Wright Jr.
Mack T. Wright Jr. was 79 years old when he passed away July 26, 2022. He retired from the New York City Transit Authority after over fifty years of service as a Subway Conductor. As a retiree, Mack resided in Central Florida and enjoyed gardening and traveling with family and friends.
ocala-news.com
Robert C. Mis
Robert C. Mis, 38, died suddenly on July 22, 2022 in Belleview, FL. He was born on February 1, 1984 in Ocala, FL. Robert was a 2002 graduate of Dunnellon High School and thereafter he attended CFCC and learned how to weld. He worked for Fidelity Manufacturing Company in Ocala as a welder. Robert was a member of AMA (American Motocross Association) and Memorial Baptist Church in Belleview. He enjoyed fishing, motocross racing, riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his friends.
ocala-news.com
Seven adults, teen arrested after illegal cockfighting operation discovered in Ocala
Seven adults and a teenager were arrested over the weekend after an illegal cockfighting operation was discovered in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), along with Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control, developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located in the 6900 block of NW 44th Avenue in Ocala.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man accused of stealing pickup truck with child in back seat
A 39-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with a child in the back seat. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Circle K gas station located at 5182 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Driver, four children hospitalized after SUV overturns on I-75 in Alachua County
A woman and four children from Lake City were seriously injured on Monday afternoon after their sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 3 p.m., the 29-year-old woman was traveling southbound on I-75, near mile marker 406, in a 2004 Ford SUV. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report indicated that the ages of the four passengers ranged from 7 months old to 11 years old.
ocala-news.com
Ocala FPRA to honor chapter, state leaders during ‘Starting Gate’ event
The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association will hold its monthly professional development meeting and a special “Starting Gate” recognition event on Friday, August 19 at the Ocala Golf Club. The program will be held from noon to 1 p.m., with networking starting at 11:30 a.m....
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue seeking vendor to provide work uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide work uniforms for Ocala Fire Rescue employees. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. According to the scope of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly lying on federal firearm form at gun dealer
A 24-year-old Ocala man was recently arrested on a two-count indictment charging him with making a materially false statement on a federal firearm form and causing a Federal Firearm Licensee to maintain false information in its official records. The announcement of Ralph Fontil, Jr.’s arrest was made by United States...
ocala-news.com
Horse Grazing At Salt Water Stables In NW Ocala
This local horse enjoyed grazing during a blissful afternoon at Salt Water Stables in NW Ocala. Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Demonstrators Participating In Women’s Rights Rally At Ocala Downtown Square
These demonstrators were participants in a Women’s Rights Rally at the Ocala Downtown Square. Thanks to Allie Lopez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Several more residents share their thoughts on Marion County’s grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters in support of bringing a Costco to Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the county’s grocery shopping options. “To the person wanting more shopping options because they can’t find what they want in existing stores: I guess I’ve missed...
ocala-news.com
MCPS to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students at 52 school locations
Marion County Public Schools has announced that its Food and Nutrition Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at 52 school campuses for the 2022-2023 school year, regardless of family income. This program is provided in partnership with the Community Eligibility Provision initiative and is funded by...
ocala-news.com
Gator Joe’s temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Gator Joe’s in Ocklawaha was temporarily closed earlier this week after an inspector found five health code violations, including three that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Gator Joe’s, which is located at 12431 SE 135th Avenue in Ocklawaha, was shut down on Thursday, July 28 after a failed inspection.
Comments / 0