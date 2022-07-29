Robert C. Mis, 38, died suddenly on July 22, 2022 in Belleview, FL. He was born on February 1, 1984 in Ocala, FL. Robert was a 2002 graduate of Dunnellon High School and thereafter he attended CFCC and learned how to weld. He worked for Fidelity Manufacturing Company in Ocala as a welder. Robert was a member of AMA (American Motocross Association) and Memorial Baptist Church in Belleview. He enjoyed fishing, motocross racing, riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his friends.

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO