Accomack County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Granville, northern Wake, southern Durham and west central Franklin Counties through 900 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Creedmoor, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, RDU International, Morrisville and Rolesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic

Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Campbell#City Of Newport News#City Of Poquoson#Isle Of Wight#Hano
NBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 639 (Madison Run Road), near Cox Mill Road, around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road and collided with a fence before overturning.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

