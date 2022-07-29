Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Related
Bolt scoots out of Richmond
Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the Richmond area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Granville, northern Wake, southern Durham and west central Franklin Counties through 900 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Butner, or near Creedmoor, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Creedmoor, Wake Forest, Butner, Franklinton, RDU International, Morrisville and Rolesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic
Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
Tractor-trailer crashes into I-95 guardrail, causes traffic backups in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on I-95 in Richmond just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit, at mile marker 78.4. VDOT cameras show the truck crashed into the guardrail.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 639 (Madison Run Road), near Cox Mill Road, around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road and collided with a fence before overturning.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chesterfield Food Lion car chase shooting suspect wanted
The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for help in solving a crime involving a suspect who shot at a car after performing a car chase in a Food Lion parking lot.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Comments / 0