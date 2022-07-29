ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Moyer Recreation Center and pool to be closed Wednesday

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
bungalower

Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024

Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Horse Grazing At Salt Water Stables In NW Ocala

This local horse enjoyed grazing during a blissful afternoon at Salt Water Stables in NW Ocala. Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Marsh Bend resident gets second hole-in-one

A Village of Marsh Bend resident recently got his second hole-in-one while golfing in The Villages. Jim Swonger got the hole-in-one at Hole #6 at the Marsh View Pitch and Putt. He also got a hole-in-one earlier this year. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
THE VILLAGES, FL
bungalower

Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar to close in September

According to recent social media posts, downtown watering hole, Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar (Facebook | Instagram), will close up shop on September 25, 2022. According to their posts, the owner, Karen Wall, would like to find a new location to re-open the Irish pub concept, but for now, she found it “… illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand.“
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Town of Lady Lake honored for excellence in financial reporting

The Town of Lady Lake has again been honored for excellence in financial reporting. Lady Lake’s Finance Director Pam Winegardner accepted the award from the Government Finance Officers Association during a special meeting Monday night of the town commission. The town’s finance department has earned the award of excellence...
LADY LAKE, FL
orangeobserver.com

URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford

Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
SANFORD, FL
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
MIAMI, FL
villages-news.com

Walter F. Selbig

Walter F. Selbig, 88 years of age, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Villages Hospice house in the Villages, FL after a brief illness. He was born January 6, 1934 in Buffalo, NY to Walter and Dorothy Selbig. He grew up and lived in Wayland, NY until moving to Florida in 1989.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy