Moyer Recreation Center and pool to be closed Wednesday

Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool OffDebbie CentenoKissimmee, FL
orangeobserver.com
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
villages-news.com
Roseate Spoonbill Posing Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
A Roseate spoonbill posed for a photo behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
bungalower
Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024
Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
ocala-news.com
Horse Grazing At Salt Water Stables In NW Ocala
This local horse enjoyed grazing during a blissful afternoon at Salt Water Stables in NW Ocala. Thanks to Maria Shahi for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
fox35orlando.com
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
villages-news.com
New grocery store in The Villages expected to open in height of snowbird season
Construction of the new Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages is expected to be finished in the height of snowbird season. Brisk work is taking place at the construction site at the corner of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. It is anticipated the store could open in January.
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider its approval for the millage rate for the new fiscal year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approval of the millage rate for the new fiscal year on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 9 am. It will be held in the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium. Each year, the board of county commissioners advises the property appraiser of...
click orlando
City leaders vote to rid Oviedo Mall of age restrictions in development plan
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders discussed possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall during their Monday meeting, ultimately voting to get rid of age restrictions for those ages 55 and up. Owners sought changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year. [TRENDING: Become a...
WESH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Orange, Lake counties
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake and Orange counties on Monday night. The warning expired at 9:45 p.m.
villages-news.com
Village of Marsh Bend resident gets second hole-in-one
A Village of Marsh Bend resident recently got his second hole-in-one while golfing in The Villages. Jim Swonger got the hole-in-one at Hole #6 at the Marsh View Pitch and Putt. He also got a hole-in-one earlier this year. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
villages-news.com
Softball complexes in The Villages will be closed for two weeks later this month
The Knudson, Soaring Eagle, Saddlebrook, Buffalo Glen and Everglades Softball Complexes will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 28. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Saddlebrook Recreation Center at (352) 259-5377.
bungalower
Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar to close in September
According to recent social media posts, downtown watering hole, Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Bar (Facebook | Instagram), will close up shop on September 25, 2022. According to their posts, the owner, Karen Wall, would like to find a new location to re-open the Irish pub concept, but for now, she found it “… illogical to maintain a drinkery in downtown Orlando with increasing rent and decreasing demand.“
villages-news.com
Town of Lady Lake honored for excellence in financial reporting
The Town of Lady Lake has again been honored for excellence in financial reporting. Lady Lake’s Finance Director Pam Winegardner accepted the award from the Government Finance Officers Association during a special meeting Monday night of the town commission. The town’s finance department has earned the award of excellence...
orangeobserver.com
URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
villages-news.com
Alligator Going For Swim In The Village Of Collier
This alligator was headed into the water to take a swim in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
thenextmiami.com
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
villages-news.com
Visually impaired residents concerned about safety while walking in The Villages
Neighbors in the Village of Tamarind Grove, such as Julie Solomon, have expressed concern over a blind person walking on the street with just a white cane. Cars do not observe the 15 mile per hour speed limit. “While it is true that the blind cannot see, they are invisible...
villages-news.com
Walter F. Selbig
Walter F. Selbig, 88 years of age, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Villages Hospice house in the Villages, FL after a brief illness. He was born January 6, 1934 in Buffalo, NY to Walter and Dorothy Selbig. He grew up and lived in Wayland, NY until moving to Florida in 1989.
