Calvert County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago
alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
AURORA COUNTY, SD
County
Worcester County, MD
County
Dorchester County, MD
County
Wicomico County, MD
County
Charles County, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Calvert County, MD
County
Somerset County, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
WTOP

Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
LINCOLN, DE
WTOP

Father, son missing in Potomac River

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old

This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. Schools making summer repairs

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Schools are taking the off-season to help repair and replace all kinds of equipment. New items continue to be delivered and installed, and Dorchester County Schools are highlighting the workers who make it happen so that kids and teachers can learn and grow in the best place possible.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man, child go missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland, Coast Guard says

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Officials are searching for a man and a juvenile who went missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland Monday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard, a family of five was swimming south of the 301 bridge when a man saw a young person struggling. Officials say the man swam over to help the juvenile but at some point, both went under and did not resurface.
SWAN POINT, MD
WMDT.com

BREAKING NEWS | Car crashes into shop in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Emergency officials in Downtown Seaford are currently on the scene of a shocking crash after a car appeared to have plowed into a local store. The crash occurred late Monday evening sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in downtown Seaford where a car appeared to have driven straight into the Sewing Center establishment, located at 1022 West Stein Highway.
SEAFORD, DE
Bay Net

VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Dover man

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Dover man. 32-year-old Kristopher Henry was last seen on July 30th around 2:30 p.m., in the Ellendale area. Attempts to contact or locate Henry have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
DOVER, DE
Wbaltv.com

Friday afternoon thunderstorms in Maryland, heavier for southern areas

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says we are watching an approaching system that could bring potentially heavy storms to the area. The storms will start in the afternoon and the heaviest rain and winds will be in the areas south of the Baltimore area. The rain will cool off the area for...
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milton crash

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
MILTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rain Showers Roll in Sunday Afternoon

Welcome to Sunday Funday! Today we started out as comfortable as yesterday was. But through this day we will see clouds stream in and thicken. And then we will see rain enter the area.  Our future cast shows, by mid-afternoon, rain approaching from the West. By dinner showers  around, and by an early bedtime some heavier pockets of rain sliding by. Some computer estimates show some of you receiving up to 0.50 inches of rain. Indeed some heavy pockets of rain, and maybe a couple of thunderstorms will be a part of our night's outlook.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
MARYLAND STATE

