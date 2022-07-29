Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
Father, son missing in Potomac River
A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect
A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old
This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
Dorchester Co. Schools making summer repairs
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Schools are taking the off-season to help repair and replace all kinds of equipment. New items continue to be delivered and installed, and Dorchester County Schools are highlighting the workers who make it happen so that kids and teachers can learn and grow in the best place possible.
Man, child go missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland, Coast Guard says
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Officials are searching for a man and a juvenile who went missing while swimming near Swan Point, Maryland Monday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard, a family of five was swimming south of the 301 bridge when a man saw a young person struggling. Officials say the man swam over to help the juvenile but at some point, both went under and did not resurface.
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
BREAKING NEWS | Car crashes into shop in downtown Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Emergency officials in Downtown Seaford are currently on the scene of a shocking crash after a car appeared to have plowed into a local store. The crash occurred late Monday evening sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in downtown Seaford where a car appeared to have driven straight into the Sewing Center establishment, located at 1022 West Stein Highway.
VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Dover man
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Dover man. 32-year-old Kristopher Henry was last seen on July 30th around 2:30 p.m., in the Ellendale area. Attempts to contact or locate Henry have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Friday afternoon thunderstorms in Maryland, heavier for southern areas
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says we are watching an approaching system that could bring potentially heavy storms to the area. The storms will start in the afternoon and the heaviest rain and winds will be in the areas south of the Baltimore area. The rain will cool off the area for...
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
Maryland Weather: Rain Showers Roll in Sunday Afternoon
Welcome to Sunday Funday! Today we started out as comfortable as yesterday was. But through this day we will see clouds stream in and thicken. And then we will see rain enter the area. Our future cast shows, by mid-afternoon, rain approaching from the West. By dinner showers around, and by an early bedtime some heavier pockets of rain sliding by. Some computer estimates show some of you receiving up to 0.50 inches of rain. Indeed some heavy pockets of rain, and maybe a couple of thunderstorms will be a part of our night's outlook. The Storm Prediction Center has...
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
