Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico by NWS

Welcome to Sunday Funday! Today we started out as comfortable as yesterday was. But through this day we will see clouds stream in and thicken. And then we will see rain enter the area. Our future cast shows, by mid-afternoon, rain approaching from the West. By dinner showers around, and by an early bedtime some heavier pockets of rain sliding by. Some computer estimates show some of you receiving up to 0.50 inches of rain. Indeed some heavy pockets of rain, and maybe a couple of thunderstorms will be a part of our night's outlook. The Storm Prediction Center has...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO