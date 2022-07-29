Steam adds support for Nintendo Switch Online classic controllers

www.techspot.com
Sega says Genesis Mini 2 will have "one-tenth" the supply of the original
In a nutshell: Sega earlier this year announced it would be launching a follow-up to its original Genesis Mini retro console. The new mini will be based on the Genesis Model 2 and will come with over 50 pre-installed retro games but as was revealed in July, US distribution is a bit of a mess and we now have a better understanding of why that is.
Nightdive Studios teases more retro FPS remasters
Something to look forward to: Nightdive Studios has gained a reputation for remastering classic first-person shooters and has no intentions of stopping soon. Now we have a slightly better idea of which games the company might refresh next thanks to a viral tweet. This week, the head of Nightdive Studios...
Steam is banning review scores and award logos from game images
In brief: Many developers cover their game's key art on Steam with award logos, scores, and other accolades in the hope of attracting more buyers. Not everyone appreciates it, and that's why Valve is banning the practice as of this September 1. Valve writes that more text, award logos, and...
OpenFPGA initiative looks to preserve video gaming history through hardware emulation
In a nutshell: Video game enthusiasts are a nostalgic bunch that often enjoy revisiting some of yesterday's greatest titles. Unfortunately for many, the aging hardware used to play those original titles just isn't available. Software emulation can scratch the itch but can also introduce unwanted issues that detract from the game's feeling of authenticity. Analogue's Pocket handheld and openFPGA initiative are taking steps to solve that by perfectly emulating consoles and other historic platforms at the hardware level.
Sony doesn't think it could make a Call of Duty rival
Why it matters: A primary concern surrounding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the potential effect of making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox and Windows. Sony recently expressed those fears to Brazil's competition regulator. The company's comments illuminate what it thinks truly makes a AAA game. Sony has voiced...
Sony lowers profit forecast as PlayStation game sales fall
What just happened? Sony is the latest company to feel the post-lockdown effect. The Japanese giant has revised its annual profit forecast on the back of weaker software sales, which have fallen 26% year-over-year due to a dearth of big PlayStation releases in 2022. In its latest earnings report, Sony...
Razer says sorry and offers $10 discount code for keyboard packaging typo
Facepalm: Do you own a Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro mechanical keyboard or the tenkeyless model? If so, take a close look at the box for a typo that could net you a $10 discount code for the company's store. Razer has apologized for the mistake, something that many people either don't care about or didn't even notice in the first place.
TikTok starts HTML5 gaming pilot program
What just happened? After months of reports, one of TikTok's initial forays into games has emerged. Users in several countries can now play HTML5-based mini-games within the service. TikTok is the latest initially non-gaming service attempting to break into the sector. TikTok users in some countries, including the US, can...
Latest Steam survey shows graphics card deluge, AMD hitting record high, and Windows 11 losing share
TL;DR: It's Steam survey time. Valve's monthly software and hardware report gives us a good indication of what the platform's 120 million active monthly users are packing in their machines. July saw one of the largest jumps for AMD in the processor category, eroding more of Intel's share and reaching a record high. There was also a surprise drop in the number of Windows 11 users, and it seems more people are taking advantage of falling graphics card prices.
Amazon is killing Drive cloud storage to focus on Photos
What just happened? Amazon is doing away with Drive, the cloud storage service it launched over a decade ago. In a statement e-mailed to Amazon Drive customers, the e-commerce giant said it will stop supporting the service at the end of next year in order to focus its efforts on photo and video storage through Amazon Photos.
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 - 2022
The Dell XPS 13 Plus is both a good performer and a head turner, with an elegant futuristic design that mostly functions well. But it isn’t an improvement on its flagship counterpart in every respect. By Tom's Hardware on July 27, 2022 70. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has...
Latest Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are now 9 - 14% under MSRP in Europe
In brief: Graphics cards in Europe have fallen to their lowest point since at least January 2021, with both Nvidia and AMD products selling for around 9% - 14% under MSRP. A series of factors have led us to this point, though the main one has been the crypto winter that led to people getting out of the mining business and selling their cards.
Indonesian law MR5 bans access to many online services, including Steam, Epic Games, and PayPal
In context: We have seen a trend where many western nations are passing laws protecting online privacy and internet users' civil rights. However, there is another trend of doing the exact opposite in more repressive countries. Indonesia is the latest to tell online services to hand over customer data and censor the posts they say or else.
Valve fixed its supply chain woes and promises to catch up current backlog by year's end
TL;DR: Valve's Steam Deck has been a success, but the company has struggled to meet demand. The company has resolved kinks in its supply chain and said it could catch up with its backlog by the end of the year, barring a massive influx of new reservations. However, the economic downturn and contraction of the tech sector have undoubtedly contributed to a decrease in demand for the handheld PC gaming gadget.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 official renders leak ahead of reveal
Something to look forward to: We're just under two weeks away from Samsung's unveiling of its next foldable phones—the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4—but it seems official renders of the devices have already leaked. As previously rumored, the phones' designs don't appear to have changed much, if at all, though the biggest differences might not be obvious from the images.
Upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could "easily" match the RTX 3090 Ti
Rumor mill: Nvidia's RTX 4000 series is getting closer by the day, which means the internet is filled with leaks, rumors, and pure speculation. The latest set of alleged specs to arrive relate to the RTX 4070 Ti, a card that will apparently be so powerful that it "can easily match the RTX 3090 Ti."
LG C2 42 Review: The OLED PC Gaming Monitor Test
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're checking out the LG C2 OLED TV to see how good it is as a PC gaming monitor, a sequel of sorts to our investigation of the LG C1 last year. Since that review was published, a lot has changed in the monitor market, we now have an OLED that's actually designed for gaming in the Alienware AW3423DW, the prices of mini-LED true HDR LCDs are also coming down, so it'll be interesting to see whether going the TV route is still viable for today's PC gaming setups.
Intel moves 6th through 10th generation CPUs to legacy graphics driver support
What just happened? Effective immediately, Intel is winding down game driver support for older iGPUs. Integrated graphics aren't meant for serious performance, but recent ones can run many of today's popular games, including the ones whose support Intel is downgrading. This week, Intel announced that active software support is now...
