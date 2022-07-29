ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your thoughts on back to school in Tarrant County ahead of the 2022-23 year

By Megan Cardona
The 2022-23 school year is set to start for Tarrant County school districts mid-August.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram wants to know what concerns or advice you have about back to school and the 2022-23 school year.

Share your thoughts in this survey.

Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals

Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
Texas Health Center for Women Opens

The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Locations, Expands Hours Before School Year

As the school year approaches, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is adding new distribution locations and expanding hours to allow for more accessibility, TAFB announced Monday. The TAFB weekly mobile distribution is moving to a permanent indoor location at the Met Church in Fort Worth, located at 11301 North Riverside Drive. This location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open Positions

The Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire teachers to fill a massive need before the school year begins.MChe Lee/Unsplash. As the school year approaches, Fort Worth ISD is one of several North Texas school districts holding a job fair to try and address the shortage of teachers. Administrators with the school district are offering jobs on the spot, with the goal of filling 350 open positions.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

