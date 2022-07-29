How to turn on Chrome OS Developer Mode to get root access to your computer and add new features

www.businessinsider.com
Related
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
Apple Insider
How to use iCloud Keychain on Windows and how it differs from macOS and iOS
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple isn't limiting its Keychain password-storing features to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here's how you can extend theiCloud Keychain, so you can use your stored passwords on a Windows PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Virtual Machine on Windows 11
Using a virtual machine, we can make risky changes in no-go areas of the operating system and test new apps independently of the operating system installed on our device. It's a godsend for developers who want to try multiple operating systems simultaneously and test potentially hazardous software. Are you interested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
How to create a virtual desktop in Windows 11
If you’re a multitasking machine and one desktop just isn’t enough, you can use Windows 11’s Task View to create additional workspaces. Essentially, it allows you to create a virtual desktop in Windows 11. On top of that, the tool also provides some customization options for adding...
CNET
Before Downloading iOS 15.6, Check Out All the Updates It Brings to iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on July 20, which means you can now download the update to your iPhone. The new mobile operating system folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
The Windows Club
How to find out what startup programs I can disable safely in Windows 11/10
Startup programs are the programs that start automatically when you turn on your system. In a Windows ecosystem, the startup programs refer to all those Microsoft services, apps, and third-party software that run automatically on system startup. Some of these startup programs are essential for Windows OS and some are not. The unnecessary startup programs can slow down your system and create performance issues. You can disable such startup programs to boost your system performance. In this article, we will see how to find out what startup programs you can disable safely in Windows 11/10.
ZDNet
Microsoft starts rolling out 'Outlook Lite,' optimized for low-end Android devices
In early July, Microsoft officials said they were readying a smaller, faster "Outlook Lite" app for low-end Android devices. On August 1, Microsoft started rolling out Outlook Lite in a number of countries. The app is available as a free download from the Google Play Store. "Outlook Lite brings the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Disk Checking on Windows 10 Startup
Windows generally performs a check for disk integrity on startup if it detects an error with a drive or if the system was not shut down properly. But sometimes, it goes into a loop and surfaces a scan even if everything is alright. If that’s the case, you may want to disable disk checking on Windows startup.
Microsoft 365 users have a new reason to choose Edge over Google Chrome
Microsoft is preparing an update for its web browser Edge that will help develop new synergies across its product suite. As per new (opens in new tab) entries (opens in new tab) in the Microsoft 365 product roadmap, users of the productivity suite will soon benefit from the ability to access both their Outlook email inbox and Office documents via a dedicated sidebar within Edge.
How to quickly reset your network settings on Android and iOS
Did you suddenly notice Wi-Fi connectivity errors, Bluetooth lag, or call drops on your iPhone or Android? Your phone's corrupted network settings might be the prime reason behind connectivity issues. Frequent network issues on your Android phone or iPhone lead to an inconvenient experience. You can reboot your phone or...
Engadget
Outlook Lite for Android brings Microsoft's email app to budget phones
Microsoft quietly announced the launch of Outlook Lite for Android, a streamlined version of the company's email service designed to use less battery and storage space than the default Outlook app without sacrificing features or performance. Specifically, Microsoft says that Outlook Lite has all the main features of the Outlook...
How to use split screen on your Chromebook
The best Chromebooks have enough power to rival high-end PC laptops; however, multitasking with a single by flipping back and forth between windows can be a bit tedious. Luckily, Chromebooks have built-in features to make split screening a breeze. Let's take a look at how to use split screen mode to make multitasking easier.
makeuseof.com
How to Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge on Desktop and Mobile
When visiting a website, do pop-up windows clutter the content? Do you find it distracting to see countless advertisements, offers, or spam messages in pop-ups every few seconds? If yes, don't fret!. In this article, we will show you how to enable Microsoft Edge's built-in pop-up blocker to get rid...
iOS 16 might bring Apple Pay support to more browsers like Firefox and Chrome
The calendar has flipped to August, which means we’re just a month out from the reveal of Apple’s next iPhone. Apple will also launch iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 in September, but you can try out the new software in beta right now. Every beta release has added a bunch of new features, and some of those features are not immediately evident. For example, iOS 16 might make more mobile browsers compatible with Apple Pay.
Fast Company
Four radical Chrome alternatives to reboot your web browser
If you need evidence that people are fed up with Google Chrome, just look at the new breed of web browsers that are popping up to replace it. These aren’t mere Chrome copycats. Instead, newcomers such as Arc, SigmaOS, and Sidekick are rethinking the fundamentals of browsing, with radically different interfaces for organizing your tabs and getting work done.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6: iPhone Update Fixes Bugs, Boosts Security
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 is ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. The software update folds in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app. With iOS 15.6,...
Comments / 0