Abortion Rights Protest At LACMA Shuts Down Traffic, Three Arrested

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Three people were arrested for vandalism at an abortion rights protest where two protesters chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art, authorities said today.

The RiseUp4AbortionRights demonstration at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area, began around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the group. The protest included about two dozen people with body bags, coat hangers and fake blood, and was conducted in an attempt to bring attention to the lives that will be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade.

``I am putting my body on the line here today as a call to action,'' Lavi Bourne said. ``Because we cannot sit idly by as we robbed of our freedom, rights and futures. No business as usual when you take away our rights. We demand nationwide legal abortion now.''

Victoria Eggers, of the L.A. chapter of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org and Vets Rise For Roe said, ``I enlisted to defend freedom, not to have mine stolen. Together, we can rise up for equality and human rights. This is not a protest against LACMA, but a call to the arts community, and to all of society: Silence is compliance. Start taking action and rise up for abortion rights now.''

Luna Hernandez , an organizer with RiseUp4AbortionRights and the Revolution Club, said, ``Forced motherhood is female enslavement. What happened here today is a call to action.''

RiseUp4AbortionRights.org says it is a national organization calling for mass, sustained, nonviolent protest to demand the federal government restore legal nationwide abortion.

The protest shut down traffic in both directions on Wilshire Boulevard from Spaulding to Fairfax avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. ``During the protest, two female protesters chained themselves to the light pole of an art exhibit, damaging the exhibit itself,'' the LAPD said in a statement.

``One male protester threw an unknown red liquid substance on the art exhibit and surrounding area,'' police said. ``LAPD made multiple attempts to contact the group of protesters, who refused to leave the area. Around 3:25 p.m., officers issued a dispersal order. Around 4 p.m., a second dispersal order was announced. The crowd refused to leave the area. At 4:10 p.m., uniformed resources, along with Metropolitan Division officers, effected the arrest of the two females and one male for felony vandalism. At 4:30 p.m., the area was cleared of all protesters without incident.''

#Abortion Rights#Protest#Vandalism#The U S Supreme Court#The Revolution Club
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

