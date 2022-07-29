Avian influenza found in Flathead Co. flock

MISSOULA, Mont. — Despite growing up in the desert, John and Joe Zemaitis became avid swimmers at a young age jumping in the water whenever they had the chance. "My brother and I have done swim competitions all over the world," said Joe. "Swimming is something I have done my whole life. I started when I was 6, swam year round starting at 8 and all the way through high school and college. Then, I started my own swim team as well after college."

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO