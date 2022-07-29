Avian influenza found in Flathead Co. flock

nbcmontana.com
Montana wolf population stable through 2021
HELENA, Mont. — According to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, wolf numbers and distribution continue to be stable across the state. “What the data shows us really isn’t surprising,” said FWP director Hank Worsech. “Our management of wolves, including ample hunting and trapping opportunities, have kept numbers at a relatively stable level during the past several years.”
Public comment open on proposed delay of commercial use cap on Madison River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is proposing to cap outfitter trips on the Madison River. Starting Jan. 1, the state would limit outfitters to how many they reported in 2019 or 2020. However, the commission has proposed moving implementation until after it adopts a method...
New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced new hoot owl restrictions starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on several southwest and west-central Montana rivers. The restrictions will be implemented on sections of the Shields, Madison, Ruby, East Gallatin, Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers and Silver Bow Creek.
State agencies wrap up electric vehicle infrastructure plan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Transportation announced Monday that a new Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is complete and submitted to the Federal Highway Administration for approval. State agencies released the plan in June and took public comment through July. The state's...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 11K acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — New infrared mapping shows the Elmo 2 Fire burning 10,923 acres. Evacuations are still in place south of Lake Mary Ronan Road. An evacuation in the Chief Cliff Estates area has been lifted. The fire is burning in grass and timber north of Highway 28 about...
Construction closes Kidsports playground in Kalispell this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell Parks and Recreation announced the Kidsports playground and park will be closed through Friday. Workers are doing construction in the area. The closure will run from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Friday.
Safe drug injection sites could open in three California cities pending Newsom's approval
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California Senate passed a bill Monday allowing certain major cities to set up safe injection sites so drug users can be monitored for overdoses. Senate Bill 57, introduced by Democratic State Sen. Scott Wiener, is now awaiting approval from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom before...
Kentucky dodges more rain, but rising temperatures on the way as cleanup continues
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The eastern part of Kentucky hit hard last week by devastating floodwaters luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but rising temperatures are on the way as residents work to recover from the damage. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the...
Critical fire weather, isolated storms
Fire danger is very high. Breezy afternoon winds will cause new or existing wildfires to see rapid growth. Do you part to not cause a spark. Temperatures will be a good ten degree coolers today, but are still considered hot as we reach into the upper 80s and low 90s. Another day of dangerous fire weather can be expected. Afternoon winds will gusts up to 30mph. Isolated thunderstorms will develop across southwest Montana.
Elmo 2 Fire forces Highway 93 closure; evacuations in place, 1 structure lost
MISSOULA, Mont. — At a public meeting on the Elmo 2 Fire Monday night, officials confirmed one structure was lost. They did not say where. Evacuations remain in place for the Lake Mary Ronan area north of Elmo on the west side of Flathead Lake. Highway 93 is still...
High heat, gusty winds create critical fire weather
HEAT ADVISORY remains posted for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region & Lower Clark Fork Region. Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime temperatures 95 to 105 expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Pair of brothers swim across the country to advocate for swim safety
MISSOULA, Mont. — Despite growing up in the desert, John and Joe Zemaitis became avid swimmers at a young age jumping in the water whenever they had the chance. "My brother and I have done swim competitions all over the world," said Joe. "Swimming is something I have done my whole life. I started when I was 6, swam year round starting at 8 and all the way through high school and college. Then, I started my own swim team as well after college."
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
Only two genders is a 'faulty concept,' state department of education says
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Guidelines posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website about “creating gender-inclusive schools and classrooms” call the idea that there are only two genders a "faulty concept," and indicate gender-neutral pronouns like "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" are identifiers sometimes used by students.
GALLERY: Elmo 2 Fire burning west of Flathead Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning 10,923 acres in grass and timber north of Highway 28 about 7 miles west of Elmo. At last report Saturday it was 0% contained. If you have photos to share, you can upload them to Chime In.
Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
Woman dies after falling through skylight onto gym floor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 20-year-old woman has died after falling through a skylight and onto the floor of a high school gymnasium, police in Columbia Falls said. The woman and two others were on the roof of the gym at Columbia Falls High School at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday when the woman fell, police said in a statement.
