“What makes people pioneers?” preview of Jessop’s Journal Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4

By Douglas Jessop
 4 days ago

( DOUG JESSOP JESSOP’S JOURNAL) Pioneers. It’s a word that means a lot, especially in the Intermountain West. In the broader sense, I identify people that are blazing a trail in their fields, in their music and in society as pioneers.

It’s my honor to share powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music every week on TV and streaming worldwide. In this episode I focus on individuals creating things of value and beauty. Hit the play button to watch this 2-minute preview of this week’s Jessop’s Journal that aired Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV.

Here is a 2-minute preview of the “Pioneers” episode that airs Sunday morning at 10 on ABC4 TV. Jessop’s Journal is a collection of “Powerful, Positive & Inspirational Stories” that airs on ABC4 Utah and worldwide at JessopsJournal.com

Our first guest has been making a powerful impact on cybersecurity for many years.

Makisi Tapa has a positive message with his music. So yes we visit with him and also feature his incredible band as our musical guest.

We open the vault to some of my favorite past inspirational The Caring Stories .

Of course, don’t forget that Objects with Stories are Treasures Remembered .

But first,

Aaron Turner

+++

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys powerful, positive and inspirational story. Jessop’s Journal airs Sunday mornings at 10 on ABC4 TV and you can watch on-demand at JessopsJournal.com .

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and at “@dougjessopnews” on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life. A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

Everyone has a Story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. With another entry into Jessop’s Journal I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

Jessop’s Journal is a collection of Powerful, Positive and Inspirational Storie s made possible by the generous support of Tatt2Away, XLEAR, Millcreek Gardens and LIFE Never Boring.

Doug Jessop For Doug Jessop, it all started with a cassette recorder he got for Christmas when he was 12 years old growing up in Southern California. Doug interviewed relatives, friends and anyone else that might have a good story.
www.DougJessop.com , on YouTube.com/DougJessop , and @DougJessopNews on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

*** Jessop’s Journal is a copyrighted production of Fedora Incorporated ***

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

