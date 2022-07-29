5G Manufacturing Campus Opens in Syracuse, New York

981thehawk.com
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
10 Year Old Girl From Central NY Helps Publish New Children’s Book
One Central New Yorker is living out her childhood dream with her new book, and she's still a kid!. The TreeHouse Reading and Arts Center is hosting a meet and greet for the author and illustrator of the children's book "Timmy is Resilient". Author Patti Demma is also the owner of a new business, Growing Into Resiliency LLC in New Hartford. The illustrator is 10-year-old Kameryn Moss, a 4th grade student in the New Hartford Central School District.
New York State Man Accused of Threatening Coworker With Nail Gun
We all know that one person at work. But imagine working with this guy?. A state man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after authorities say he threatened another man while at work recently. Police have not divulged too many details as of yet, so we're not quite certain how this encounter escalated. Needless to say, this could make a lot of things very awkward at this place of employment.
