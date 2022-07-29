ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega jackpot: What you should do if you win lottery jackpot, can you stay anonymous

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgEx7_0gxlm0MQ00

As they say, you can’t win if you don’t play, but what should you do if you play and win the growing mega lottery jackpot?

If anyone finds out, you will certainly become the center of attention. But before that happens, you need to make sure you secure your winnings.

Be quiet about winning

Financial and investment advisors told USA Today that if you win, you should not announce your winnings to anyone. First, make a plan before telling friends and family.

Make copies of the ticket, secure it

Don’t lose the ticket. State Farm says to make several copies of both sides of the ticket to show your lawyers and accountants. Then secure the actual ticket in a safe deposit box or personal safe. Once you’ve spoken to them, then sign the ticket.

Try to stay anonymous

In some states you can remain anonymous, Fox News reported. But not all states will block the identity of the winners. Some states will disclose the identity of a winner after a certain period of time and depending on the amount of money won.

Here are the states where winners can keep their identities private, according to Fox News:

  • Arizona: Prizes of $600 or more — 90 days. Prizes over $100,000 — the winner’s name can remain confidential, but not the winner’s city and county of residence.
  • Delaware: Winners can remain anonymous.
  • Florida: Winners of $250,000 or more can be anonymous for 90 days, but the name and city can be released to a third party after that time. The specific address and phone number can remain confidential. A winner can also stay anonymous after the 90-day deadline.
  • Georgia: Winners of a prize that’s more than $250,000 can remain anonymous.
  • Kansas: Lottery winners can request to stay anonymous.
  • Maryland: Lottery winners can stay anonymous. Winners have to give specific consent to release their name or photo.
  • Mississippi: The winner has to give the lottery organization written permission to have their identity released.
  • Missouri: The state must have prior consent to publish a winner’s name.
  • Montana: The winner must give permission to have their name released.
  • New Jersey: Winners of prizes over $1 million can choose to stay anonymous.
  • North Dakota: Winners can remain anonymous.
  • Ohio: Winners can remain anonymous.
  • South Carolina: Winners can remain anonymous.
  • Texas: Winners of a $1 million prize or more can stay anonymous.
  • Virginia: Winners of a $10 million prize or more can stay anonymous.
  • West Virginia: Winners of a $1 million or greater prize can stay anonymous.
  • Wyoming: Winners can request to stay anonymous.

Other states and U.S. territories will require winners to disclose their names, city and amount won, Forbes reported.

Decide if you want to set up a trust

By using a trust, you may be able to keep your identity a secret. Check local and state laws regarding trusts when it applies to lottery winnings and anonymity.

Sign your ticket

Forbes said depending on the state’s anonymity rules, you need to sign the winning lottery ticket. Whoever’s signature is on the paper is the winner. There is no record other than the ticket itself of what numbers you’ve played. But if you want to try to keep your identity a secret, then you may be able to use a trust. Should you decide to claim the money that way, make sure you’re signing the ticket correctly, Forbes reported.

You should also read the lottery game’s rules and contract before putting pen to paper, Fox News reported.

Annuity or lump sum

Decide if you want to get a lump sum that will be less than the actual jackpot, or if you want the annuity payments. Lump sum, according to State Farm, can be about 60% of the total jackpot.

If you have financial restraint, you can make the lump sum last, but if you are prone to spending, the annuity payments may be a better route.

Be prepared for taxes

Some states tax lottery winnings. Others do not. Make sure you know if you have to pay and how much that bill will be for, USA Today reported.

Plan for the future

Eventually, the money will possibly be passed down to your family if something happens to you. Plan now so you know they are financially secure.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

One-time $450 stimulus checks are going out right now in this state

As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#The Lottery#Jackpot#Financial#Usa Today#State Farm#Fox News
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

It's no secret that Florida is a gorgeous state and that lots of Americans love to spend their holidays in the Sunshine State. With breathtaking beaches, delicious food, and friendly people who gather around, it's easy to see why so many people love to fly to Florida at least once a year. If you are one of those people and you made it a tradition to take your group of friends or your family and go spend a few days in Florida, then you probably know that there are a few popular places that make it on the must-see list.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
EL PASO, TX
US News and World Report

6 Top Hospitals in Florida for Cancer

Here are the best hospitals in Florida for receiving cancer treatment. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility and teaching hospital in Tampa, Florida. U.S. News nationally ranked it for cancer as an adult specialty hospital in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. It is highly performing in surgery for colon, lung, ovaries and prostate cancers. Outcome and experience scores for 30-day survival and home discharge are excellent, and the relative volume of high-risk patients is very high.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
106K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy