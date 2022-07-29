Procession honors fallen hero in Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A procession honoring a fallen was held Friday in Mahoning County.

A standing room crowd filled Sebring’s firehouse as the community along with dozens of firefighters and chiefs bid their final farewell to Jim Cannell.

Cannell served as chief of the Sebring Village Fire Department for more than 50 years, beginning his career in 1979 and retiring in 2015. He died last weekend of cancer. He was 78.

“I’ve been in the fire service for 35 years, and to put over 50 years in is simply amazing in this day and age,” said Chief Todd Baird.

Cannell spearheaded efforts to open a county-wide training school in Canfield for firefighters.

“He really pushed to have an educational center at the career center and it took a number of years, but he kept pushing and pushing,” said Western Reserve Joint Fire District Chief Chip Comstock.

“Just to increase all the training of everybody in the county,” said Canfield Chief Don Hutchinson.

As a procession of fire vehicles carried Cannell away from the station for the last time, many said he’ll be remembered for the life lessons he taught not only his own firefighters but colleagues and peers in other communities.

“As a young fire chief coming in, he was somebody that you would want to know, look up to and try to take advice from. We’re going to miss him,” said Boardman Chief Mark Pitzer.

