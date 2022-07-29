ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

I’m in part of NJ that’s under a water restriction — and look at my lawn

By Jeff Deminski
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nj1015.com

Comments / 31

TomG
4d ago

So ? lawns are so artificial and technically we shouldn't even have them. Nature does not make lawns people do.

Reply(2)
5
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler

An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
GAMBLING
New Jersey 101.5

World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America

If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
CLIFTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy ‘loves the concept’ of congestion pricing in NYC

With congestion pricing threatening a one-two punch for New Jersey commuters heading into Manhattan, Gov. Phil Murphy says he "loves the concept." New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced they will be pressing ahead with the plan as early as next year, charging motorists an extra toll to drive into the city below 60th street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 96.9 WFPG

My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#My Street#Nj#Curiosity
New Jersey 101.5

5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)

We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
New Jersey 101.5

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
TRENTON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Vacuum tackles spotted lanternfly infestations without spraying pesticides, Staten Island exterminator says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Amid the struggle to control Staten Island’s growing spotted lanternfly infestation without damaging gardens and knocking out critical pollinators, one Staten Island exterminator has turned to an environmentally-safe vacuum designed for sensitive indoor environments. The Atrix high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) vacpack, which contains a...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy