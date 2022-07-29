ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 3 of training camp

 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs held their third full training camp practice of the year on Friday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. still hasn’t reported to training camp, and at this point, it seems like we shouldn’t expect him until later in August. As far as the active/PUP list is concerned, CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho all remain on the list and absent from team practice. A few of them have been spotted with training staff in the training tent at times during practice. Steve Spagnuolo confirmed on Thursday that he has pulled Fenton onto the practice field behind the defense so that he can get “mental reps.”

As for new Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap, he’s been excused from practice by the team. CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson mentioned that Dunlap had an accelerated timeline on his visit to Kansas City in order to lay his father to his final resting place. Here is what Andy Reid said about his absence.

“Carlos won’t be here until next Wednesday,” Reid said.”He’s got some things that he’s got to take care of before he gets up here. He’ll work into the mix at the defensive end position. It’s a nice addition. He’s been doing this for a while and he can obviously still roll. We look forward to getting him into the mix there and getting him going.”

There were no new injuries to report during the course of practice, which is always a good thing. Justin Reid, who briefly left practice on Thursday, was back in with the first team at the onset of practice on Friday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Jody Fortson’s quad injury creates preseason concerns

The Kansas City Chiefs have to hope that a day off from practice on Sunday can give Jody Fortson time to heal from a quad injury. As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the day off from a week of intense practice and study at St. Joseph near the start of training camp, coaches and trainers also hoping the time off of the field will help tight end Jody Fortson heal from a quad injury he suffered on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
