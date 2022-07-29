Derby Permit & New Business Report: July 29, 2022

www.derbyweb.com
Related
kfdi.com
Douglas in Delano to Receive Road Resurfacing
Beginning Monday, August 1, Douglas, between Seneca and McLean Blvd. will receive a new asphalt surface as part of the 2022 Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program. This also includes a new surface in the parking stalls in front of businesses. Construction will close through traffic on Douglas and on-street parking in...
KAKE TV
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
KWCH.com
S. Wichita WIC location temporarily closing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Citing staffing shortages, Sedgwick County announced effective Monday, Aug. 1, the Stanley Clinic of the Sedgwick County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program at 1749 S Martinson will be temporarily closed. “Until further notice, clients of the Stanley Clinic will be served at Sedgwick County Health...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wichitabyeb.com
Two more restaurant closings hit the Wichita dining scene
Wichita saw a couple more restaurant closings this past month. Let’s get to it. The taco restaurant located at Revolutsia and has had pop-ups all over town including the Old Town Farm and Art Market closed as of this weekend. With the owners moving to Texas, they made the decision to close the restaurant for good.
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis reaccredited by American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American College of Surgeons’ Commission has reaccredited Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for three more years. To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. […]
Sandwich chain closes original Wichita store, which had been in business since 1978
The other Wichita restaurants will absorb the traffic, the local franchisee said.
KAKE TV
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop almost 140 people from taking to the water in downtown Wichita on Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the Big Float event, put on by Wichita Clean Streams, an organization that works to improve and protect the water quality of the Lower […]
derbyweb.com
National Night Out
National Night Out is a national observance provides a welcome opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. In an effort to build relationships with residents, the Derby Police Department and Fire & Rescue hold a free swim night at Rock River Rapids. Police officers and firefighters will be there to answer questions and interact with kids and adults.
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 21-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
KWCH.com
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No charges will be filed and an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Greg “The Hitman” Williams is closed, according to the Wichita City Attorney’s Office. Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the...
KWCH.com
Lottery players discuss what they'd do with historic prize
Back-to-school shopping can really add up. Sheila Regehr joins Shane Konicki to find out how you can save with deals at Dillons. FF12 breaks down claims in ad opposing constitutional amendment on abortion. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT. Many ads focusing on the amendment vote are filling...
State Fair admission $50 deal is on now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
Party on the Arkansas River this weekend!
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Party on the Arkansas River this weekend! Wichita Clean Streams, whose mission is to develop and implement water quality improvement projects in the community that restores and protects the overall health of the river, is hosting Wichita Big Float & Beach Party. The party is on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 1 […]
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
Comments / 0