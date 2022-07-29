A Tan That’s Good for Your Skin? Get Sun-Kissed Skin From Within With This Supplement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By now, it's common knowledge that tanning isn't exactly healthy for a slew of reasons. Exposing your skin to the sun can rev up the aging process, meaning that fine lines and wrinkles may start to form sooner — plus, you also run the risk of melanoma in extreme instances.

Sunless tanning products have helped Us avoid all of the concerns that come with sunbathing, but for the most part, they're topical. You apply some form of mousse or lotion and your skin gets tinted with bronze overnight — which then washes off after a week or two. But we've truly never seen a product that actually gets you tan from within until we came upon the Natural Glow daily supplement from Wild Nutrition!

Get the Natural Glow daily supplement for $124 , available exclusively at Wild Nutrition!

Is it actually possible to achieve sun-kissed looking skin without ever exposing yourself to UV rays? This supplement may make that a reality! Each capsule is filled with a variety of good-for-you ingredients, and the focal point of the list is Melaline. This is a melanin-rich nutrient that makes the epidermis of the skin look tanner, essentially mimicking what happens when you lay out in the sun. Shoppers report that after a couple of weeks of use, their skin started appearing like it was naturally kissed by the sun, which is absolutely incredible!

But the benefits don't stop there — this supplement can assist with an assortment of other skin concerns to make you look more radiant all-around! It may promote collagen production which helps with skin elasticity, as well as boost keratin to make your hair and nails feel stronger.

Not only are you achieving a natural, longer-lasting tan without running the risk of aging or other health concerns, you're making your skin, hair and nails look better at the same time! All you have to do is take two capsules per day in the morning and at night. Granted, this supplement may not be as quick to show your glow as a topical self-tanner, but your results may end up being more natural and last longer, as long as you keep up with taking this supplement on a regular basis. The luxury of not having to re-apply a topical self tanner, combined with all of the other benefits, make this supplement well worth a try!

