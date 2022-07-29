Deer cross road while Upper Arlington police officer directs traffic

myfox28columbus.com
Baseball: Mosiello hopes to bring energy, trust in first collegiate head coach positionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Welcome Week EventsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd
COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon. A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night. Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room. “When our community suffers a loss, it’s not […]
'Jeepmas in July' benefits recovering hit-skip victim Pete Baumann
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On April 9, 2020, Pete Baumann was driving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Madison County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, another driver was headed in the same direction and forced Baumann’s car into the path of a commercial truck. The...
Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
Police: woman dies after shooter opens fire near party in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for one or more shooters who fired into a crowd of people Friday night, killing a woman. Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Fariwaood Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found a woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Community gathers to honor 18-year-old woman killed in shooting this weekend
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of an 18-year-old woman killed this weekend gather to mourn their loss and honor her legacy. A'yanta Jarmon was killed Friday night when a person or group of people shot into a crowd of people at a party near the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to police.
Nelsonville – Police Called When 3-Year-Old Found Alone in Streets
Nelsonville – Police were called after a good samaritan found a young child running around in the streets in Nelsonville. According to the police on 07/29/2022 Officers responded to Scott St for a report of a juvenile-related complaint/concern. The caller reported a 3-year-old juvenile running around in the street unsupervised.
20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
Chillicothe – Pedestrian Hit by a City Truck Files Report
Chillicothe – A man who was hit by a city truck contacted the Chilliochte Police police yesterday after an incident that occurred on Tuesday. According to the report On Tuesday, July 26 the man said he was hit by a city truck. On Saturday he called the Chillicothe police...
Fairfield County – Vehicle Stolen Possibly by Notorious Group
Fairfield – Another vehicle has been stolen and could have been stolen by the infamous Kia boys. Car thieves all over the country have targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles after social media videos from a group called the “Kia Boys” provided instructions on stealing cars. Since then juveniles have been stealing cars throughout Columbus and it now may have moved south.
'I feel violated,' 81-year-old Columbus woman's Hyundai stolen while she was sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I feel violated." That's what an 81-year-old living in north Columbus said after her Hyundai was stolen from her driveway on July 27. She wanted to keep her identity hidden because she feared being targeted again. "My message to the kids or whoever took my...
1 person killed, 2 injured in crash on US 33 in Madison Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said one person is in critical condition after a crash Friday on US 33 in Madison Township. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of US 33 at Bixby Road at about 1:28 p.m. Friday. The sheriff's office said a...
Columbus Fire contains 2-alarm fire at Big Lots Distribution Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department has confirmed a 2nd alarm fire at the Big Lots Distribution Center on Phillipi Road. Crews received the call and were dispatched to the scene at 4:33 p.m. Officials said multiple workers were inside but no one was injured in the...
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
Columbus organization works to keep young people away from crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After seeing a need for mentorship for young people in Columbus, two brothers started a non-profit organization to encourage young athletes to be just as good off the field as they are on the field. Dominic Jones and his brother founded the Legacy Youth Sports...
