San Diego man pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend 93 times near farm in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty this week to traveling from San Diego and stabbing his boyfriend over 90 times in Texas.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Alexander Yoichi Duberek entered a plea for one count of interstate domestic violence resulting in death.

On Oct. 31, 2020, Duberek reportedly flew from San Diego, where he lived, to Plainview, Texas, where his boyfriend lived. After landing in Lubbock, Texas, Duberek went to a Sam’s Club and bought a Toyota Camry for $3,000.

According the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Duberek went to a local Walmart and bought a knife, hatchet, gas can, head lamp, shovel, new clothing, boots, a first aid kit, and hygiene items.

Following the purchase, Duberek reportedly drove to his boyfriend’s house and stabbed him 93 times on the side of the road in a rural area.

KLBK-TV identified the victim as 30-year-old Chad Luera.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, after getting rid of his Luera’s body, Duberek fled to Houston and sold the Camry outside an auto auction. When investigators searched the car, they reportedly found blood in the back.

Duberek reportedly remained on the run for five months until he turned himself in to law enforcement officials in San Diego on March 18, 2021.

Duberek reportedly has Luera’s name tattooed on his ring finger.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he faces up to life in prison.