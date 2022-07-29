ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

San Diego man pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend 93 times near farm in Texas

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187FZ5_0gxlkizR00

LUBBOCK, Texas (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty this week to traveling from San Diego and stabbing his boyfriend over 90 times in Texas.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Alexander Yoichi Duberek entered a plea for one count of interstate domestic violence resulting in death.

On Oct. 31, 2020, Duberek reportedly flew from San Diego, where he lived, to Plainview, Texas, where his boyfriend lived. After landing in Lubbock, Texas, Duberek went to a Sam’s Club and bought a Toyota Camry for $3,000.

According the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Duberek went to a local Walmart and bought a knife, hatchet, gas can, head lamp, shovel, new clothing, boots, a first aid kit, and hygiene items.

Following the purchase, Duberek reportedly drove to his boyfriend’s house and stabbed him 93 times on the side of the road in a rural area.

KLBK-TV identified the victim as 30-year-old Chad Luera.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, after getting rid of his Luera’s body, Duberek fled to Houston and sold the Camry outside an auto auction. When investigators searched the car, they reportedly found blood in the back.

Duberek reportedly remained on the run for five months until he turned himself in to law enforcement officials in San Diego on March 18, 2021.

Duberek reportedly has Luera’s name tattooed on his ring finger.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he faces up to life in prison.

Comments / 4

Related
onscene.tv

Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego

07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plainview, TX
Plainview, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Man arrested after teen fatally stabbed, 4 others injured while tubing on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing five people — including one fatally — while tubing on a river. On Saturday, July 30, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a critical incident in Somerset and five people suffered stab wounds, with injuries ranging from serious to critical condition. A suspect was taken into custody, and the Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat to the public.
SOMERSET, WI
NBC San Diego

Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay

A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said. The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Auto Auction#Violent Crime
sandiegocountynews.com

Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen

San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FMX 94.5

This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money

There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
LUBBOCK, TX
NBC San Diego

Man Trying to Make Drug Trade Shot Repeatedly: SDPD

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle waiting to make a drug transaction in the City Heights neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Saturday. The man told police that at 6:49 p.m. Friday he drove to the 2300 block of Sumac Drive to meet...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Walmart
riograndeguardian.com

STHS named a best regional hospital in Texas

EDINBURG, Texas – U.S News & World Report has named South Texas Health System as a Best Regional Hospital in Texas for 2022-23. STHS ranked No. 25 on the list of Best Regional Hospitals in Texas. It is the only hospital or healthcare system in the Rio Grande Valley to make the list.
EDINBURG, TX
onscene.tv

Armed Barricaded Male Surrenders to Police | San Diego

7.28.22 | 8:30 A.M. | San Diego U.S. Border Patrol Agents spotted the male suspect walking along the border wall near Spooner’s Mesa. As they approached him, he brandished a large box cutter knife at them and then started to run away. He fled on foot down into the Tijuana River valley and enter the County campground and entered a restroom. The Border Patrol called for assistance from civilian law enforcement agencies. Both SDPD and SDSO agencies arrived and after several call-outs, the male surrendered. It’s unknown what charges he will face. No one was harmed in this incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego cops were fierce

"A homosexual murder, I remember that real clear. I was the first person there. They gave him an enema with Clorox, really fouled him up pretty good. Split his body open, his gut open. He was cut all over. His guts had pulled up and stacked up on his chest. There was blood all over the walls. Quite a mess."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a traffic accident late Thursday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place just after 9 p.m. on the overpass in the 3800 block of Northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road and Parkway Drive [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

37K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy