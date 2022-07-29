ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Seneca Park Zoo baby giraffe has died

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago
www.whec.com

Irondequoit, NY
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Outpouring of support for fallen RPD Officer

PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saying goodbye to a loved one is not only devastating to family, it can leave anyone with a heavy heart. News10NBC had crews out along the procession route for Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Many in attendance said they did not personally know Tony or his family...
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wiffleball fundraiser raises money for pediatric brain cancer

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Community members came together for the third annual Josh Honebrink Wiffleball Fundraiser to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Bright Eyes Fund for Pediatric Brain Cancer. The tournament is in honor of Webster teen Josh Honebrink, who passed away in 2020.
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Wayne County teen arrested for stalking

Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Roc City Skatepark Phase 2 and 3 design meeting tonight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester is holding a meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Phases 2 and 3 of the Roc City Skatepark's development. The design meeting is virtual and can be accessed by following this link. There is also a survey that is open from Aug 2-16. The survey can be found here.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer

Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles

As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City leaders celebrate opening of Rundel Memorial Library north terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a milestone and a new step in the Roc the Riverway Project. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace. Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham says the new site improves access to one of the city's natural landmarks.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
FULTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Law enforcement honors fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Emotions were flowing through Blue Cross Arena as several officers filled the space to remember the life of Rochester Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Commanding Officer of RPD Special Sections Captain Ray Dearcop says Officer Mazurkiewicz was not only a team member but a close friend. "When...
ROCHESTER, NY
