Seneca Park Zoo baby giraffe has died

Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
“It’s more responsibility on them,” mother Argia Marion said. “It will show them how to take responsibility to take care of a living breathing animal.”
Rochester mother and daughter taking on the world one paper straw at a time
It's called Roc Paper Straws and according to its founders, it's the only paper straw manufacturer in New York State and the northeast.
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
Baby snowy owl dies days after being hatched, Seneca Park Zoo says
Two babies hatched at Seneca Park Zoo, one on June 29 and a second on July 4. Their birth marked the first time snowy owlets were ever hatched at the zoo.
Cattle battle continues in Niagara County as people protest outside an animal sanctuary
NEWFANE N.Y. (WIVB) — The cattle battle in Niagara County continues, as around hundred people protest outside Asha’s Farm Sanctuary demanding the owner releases two cows. In a story News 4 told viewers first, two cows somehow found their way from McKee Farms to an animal sanctuary in the town and owner Tracy Murphy does […]
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
WHEC TV-10
Outpouring of support for fallen RPD Officer
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saying goodbye to a loved one is not only devastating to family, it can leave anyone with a heavy heart. News10NBC had crews out along the procession route for Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Many in attendance said they did not personally know Tony or his family...
WHEC TV-10
Wiffleball fundraiser raises money for pediatric brain cancer
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Community members came together for the third annual Josh Honebrink Wiffleball Fundraiser to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Bright Eyes Fund for Pediatric Brain Cancer. The tournament is in honor of Webster teen Josh Honebrink, who passed away in 2020.
13 WHAM
Wayne County teen arrested for stalking
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
WHEC TV-10
Roc City Skatepark Phase 2 and 3 design meeting tonight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester is holding a meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Phases 2 and 3 of the Roc City Skatepark's development. The design meeting is virtual and can be accessed by following this link. There is also a survey that is open from Aug 2-16. The survey can be found here.
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
WHEC TV-10
City leaders celebrate opening of Rundel Memorial Library north terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a milestone and a new step in the Roc the Riverway Project. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace. Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham says the new site improves access to one of the city's natural landmarks.
WHEC TV-10
More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
localsyr.com
Sister of missing Fulton woman makes plea to public to help find her
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patricia Brayton Malia is Nancy Howe’s younger sister. “She likes singing. She sings in different choruses, loves her cat. I’m sure her cat is missing her,” Brayton Malia shared about her sister. The 70-year-old hasn’t been seen by family in more than...
The 52nd Puerto Rican Festival kicks off. Here’s what you should know:
News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with Yesenia Ramos-Torres, a board member with the festival, to talk about the three-day event and how it brings together the community.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement honors fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Emotions were flowing through Blue Cross Arena as several officers filled the space to remember the life of Rochester Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Commanding Officer of RPD Special Sections Captain Ray Dearcop says Officer Mazurkiewicz was not only a team member but a close friend. "When...
point2homes.com
26 Elmore Road, Brighton, Monroe County, NY, 14618
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. *Delayed negotiations until Wednesday 8/3/22 @ 11 am.* Charming totally remodeled center entrance Colonial with beautiful open layout. Beautiful new white shaker style kitchen with soft close drawers & doors, quartz countertops, and peninsula breakfast bar. Updated bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, all new vinyl replacement windows, new furnace, freshly painted interior & exterior, and updated electric. Leaded glass door out to the rear covered patio that is in the deep private backyard with a beautiful oasis type space at the back of the yard.
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
Comments / 20