ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

Details Released In Oak Grove Abuse Investigation

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital

Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Throwing Rocks At Deputy

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assault after throwing rocks at a sheriff’s deputy on Antioch Church Road Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a woman laying in the road and found 37-year-old Donna Calvin who was yelling and screaming. She reportedly tossed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Oak Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Grove, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Charged After Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged after a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville that sent them and three kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Daniel Hart was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Oak Grove Police
wkdzradio.com

Five Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert. All five people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. Some...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting

Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
FAIRVIEW, KY
wkdzradio.com

House And vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting

A home and two vehicles were damaged in a shooting in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm a male fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the apartment complex was also damaged in the shooting. No...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Charged With Drug Possession

A Cadiz woman was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a reckless driver on Broadbent Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say they were called to the area for a reckless driver and located 51-year-old Melissa Williams getting out of the vehicle on Hospitality Lane that was reported driving recklessly.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy