Details Released In Oak Grove Abuse Investigation

www.wkdzradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Throwing Rocks At Deputy
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assault after throwing rocks at a sheriff’s deputy on Antioch Church Road Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a woman laying in the road and found 37-year-old Donna Calvin who was yelling and screaming. She reportedly tossed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
Law enforcement officers escort fallen sergeant’s daughter to school
Meredith Baker was just a year old when her father, Sergeant Daniel Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
WBKO
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged after a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville that sent them and three kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Daniel Hart was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Clarksville police, fatal crash investigators respond to wreck involving motorcycle
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash was reported at 2:28 p.m. on Madison Street and Hillcrest Drive. According to officials, due to the nature of the injuries, fatal accident crash investigators responded to the scene. The status of...
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert. All five people in the vehicle were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. Some...
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
wkdzradio.com
House And vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting
A home and two vehicles were damaged in a shooting in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm a male fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the apartment complex was also damaged in the shooting. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Cadiz woman was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a reckless driver on Broadbent Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say they were called to the area for a reckless driver and located 51-year-old Melissa Williams getting out of the vehicle on Hospitality Lane that was reported driving recklessly.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by 64-year-old Michael Long was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a sign then a light pole for exit 11 ejecting him.
whopam.com
Man who broke windows at businesses, library to get bed at Kentucky Recovery Center
A man who broke windows at Wendy’s, McDonald’s, a gas station and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library last year is having his sentence probated as he will receive drug rehabilitation treatment at a Kentucky Recovery Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Altovise McGregor of Hopkinsville attempted to steal food and candy items...
‘Fearful for their safety’: Company quits, citing conditions inside the Juvenile Justice Center
We often talk about teens committing crimes, as the number of young people going to court increases yearly, but what happens once they have seen the judge and are awaiting trial?
Comments / 0