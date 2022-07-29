ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 Reasons Flyers Should Consider Trading Konecny

By Rob Couch
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers

The Blues didn’t have the pieces and space like the Panthers did. The Athletic: Yes Jordan Kyrou is a good player, but he’s not Jonathan Huberdeau and the St. Louis Blues didn’t have a ‘MacKenzie Weegar‘ to offer the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk. Not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Islanders Reportedly Close to Inking Nazem Kadri to Multi-Year Deal

A few reports are noting that the New York Islanders’ conversations with NHL unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri are real. In fact, according to one report, it sounds like the two sides may have come to some sort of tentative agreement, with some salary cap space needing to be cleared before the deal is officially announced.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy