Tennessee State

TN’s grocery tax holiday begins Monday. What foods are tax exempt?

By Maurice Miller, Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Monday, Tennessee shoppers won’t have to pay any taxes when they buy food at the grocery store.

The grocery sales tax suspension holiday begins on Aug. 1 and will continue all month long. During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free.

Father of Summer Wells thanks reward fund donors in jailhouse letter

The state says you’ll still have to pay taxes on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.

Items that qualify to be tax-exempt are as follows:

  • Baby food
  • Baking powder
  • Baking soda
  • Beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)
  • Biscuit mix
  • Bottled water (carbonated, flavored, sweetened or unsweetened)
  • Bouillon cubes
  • Bread
  • Butter
  • Cake mixes
  • Cakes
  • Canned foods
  • Cereal
  • Cheese
  • Chip dip
  • Chips (potato, corn, etc.)
  • Chocolate (unsweetened)
  • Cocoa (powdered)
  • Coffee
  • Condiments (e.g., ketchup, mustard,
  • mayonnaise)
  • Cookies
  • Cooking oil
  • Dairy products
  • Eggs
  • Fish and meats
  • Flavoring extracts
  • Flour
  • Food colorings
  • Frostings
  • Frozen meals
  • Fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried)
  • Fruit juices
  • Gelatin
  • Granola and breakfast bars containing flour
  • Gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)
  • Herbs and spices
  • Honey
  • Ice (e.g., cubes, crushed)
  • Ice cream
  • Jams and jellies
  • Luncheon meats
  • Margarine
  • Marinated raw meats
  • Meat extracts
  • Meat tenderizers
  • Nuts (unsweetened or salted)
  • Olives
  • Pasta
  • Pastries
  • Peanut butter
  • Pepper
  • Pickles
  • Pies
  • Popcorn
  • Popsicles
  • Poultry
  • Pretzels
  • Pumpkins
  • Raisins
  • Raw eggs, fish, & meats requiring cooking
  • Relishes
  • Salad dressing and mixes
  • Salad oil
  • Salt (granular)
  • Seasonings • sherbet
  • Shortening
  • Soft drinks
  • Sugar and sugar substitutes
  • Sweeteners
  • Tea (bags, leaves, bottled)
  • Trail mix
  • Vegetable juices
  • Vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.)
  • Vinegar
  • Yeast
  • Yogurt

For more information, visit here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

