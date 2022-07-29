ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider

Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Cardinals trade package has notable players missing

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Cardinals trade package for Juan Soto involves Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman. That’s…not enough to get the job done. Carlson and Gorman would be two players necessary in any trade for Soto, as the Nationals want a combination of prospects and MLB-ready talent. However, Mike Rizzo would be mocked around baseball if he dealt the modern-day Ted Williams and didn’t acquire St. Louis’ No. 1 prospect.
