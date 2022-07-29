Huawei Mate 50 series launch "confirmation" emerges alongside leaks pointing to vanilla and Pro model screen designs

www.notebookcheck.net
LG announces UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 availability in Europe
LG has finally announced when it will start selling its latest UltraGear monitors outside Japan. To recap, this year's LG UltraGear monitors have had a rather protracted road to market. For example, LG presented the UltraGear 32GQ950 in January, which offers a 160 Hz refresh rate and a 4K native resolution across its 32-inch panel. Subsequently, LG introduced the UltraGear 48GQ900 in March and waited until May before announcing the UltraGear 32GQ850.
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
iPhone 14: Apple's next-gen smartphone tipped to be cheaper than rumored
Apple is readying the iPhone 14 series for launch shortly. While a launch date remains unconfirmed, the company typically launches its phones in September or October. Some recent reports claimed Apple would debut the iPhone 14 with a higher price tag than last year's iPhone 13. Supposedly, the entire lineup would debut with a US$100 price hike over their predecessors, except for the all-new iPhone 14 Max. According to those reports, the iPhone 14 would cost US$899. Word on the grapevine indicates aforementioned leaks may have been inaccurate, however.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub with 40 Gbps transfer speed has a Kickstarter campaign
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The company claims the gadget is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 hub with a built-in GaN power source. The device is compatible with many Mac, PC and iPad Pro models and other Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4 and USB-C gadgets.
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
Amazfit T-Rex 2: the new rugged smartwatch acquires its most hotly-awaited features via its latest software update
Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Software Touchscreen Wearable. Many fans of pursuits such as mountain biking, hiking or snowboarding may have been drawn to Amazfit's latest T-Rex 2, as the Zepp Health brand touted its 2nd-gen rugged-type smartwatch as one capable of importing and displaying routes right on its round AMOLED display. A user could also apparently use Real-time Navigation alongside it for potentially improved ability to find and stick to a trail without needing to get a smartphone out.
Oppo Watch 3 to launch this month with a new design and latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset
Oppo has confirmed that it has graced the upcoming Watch 3 with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, one of two flagship smartwatch chipsets that Qualcomm unveiled last month. Based on a 4 nm node, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 promises to deliver superior performance and improved battery life compared to the outgoing Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+ platforms. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 shares its CPU cores with its predecessor, but the node shift should give it the edge over its predecessor. Also, the chipset utilises a significantly more powerful GPU than the Snapdragon Wear 4100.
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
Samsung's inventive cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 leak
A retailer has revealed numerous cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung's next flagship smartphones. Both due on August 10, the pair should also feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, up from the Snapdragon 888 powering the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Incidentally, Galaxus also briefly listed screen protectors for this year's Galaxy Z devices, which remain viewable via Google Cache.
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro receive new camera feature from their cheaper sibling
Google has brought the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro up to feature parity with the Pixel 6a, its new mid-range smartphone that it started shipping last week. At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased a new Magic Eraser feature, functionality that was exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro before the Pixel 6a arrived. While Google did not provide much information, Mishaal Rahman later highlighted Magic Eraser's Camouflage feature on Twitter.
Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro launch abruptly cancelled for "some reason"
Motorola has taken to Weibo to announce the cancellation of the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro launch event, mere hours before it was scheduled to start. The company didn't cite any reason and has asked users to monitor its social media platforms for more information. Motorola's upcoming Moto...
Nothing Phone (1) gains second software in less than a month with Nothing OS 1.1.2 containing various improvements and features
Nothing has released another software update for the Phone (1), having issued the smartphone's inaugural update less than two weeks ago. As we reported at the time, Nothing rolled out Nothing OS 1.1.0, which added support for HDR10+ and improved the default camera app's UI, among other changes. Now, Nothing has started rolling out Nothing OS 1.1.2, a minor update that Carl Pei promoted on Twitter.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
Google brings Android 13 Beta to newly released Pixel 6a
Google has delivered on its promise of adding the Pixel 6a to the Android 13 Beta program. As we reported last week, Google hoped to start rolling out Android 13 Beta builds to its latest mid-range smartphone during the first week of August. For context, the Pixel 6a is on the June 2022 security patch with stable Android 12 builds. Surprisingly, Google has pre-loaded a build with the April 2022 set of security patches on Pixel 6a retail units.
Optoma ZH507: Laser projector launches in Europe offering 5,500 lumens of peak brightness
Optoma has started offering the ZH507 in Europe, a laser projector that outputs at 1080p (1,920 x 1,080). According to the company, the DLP projector also delivers up to 5,500 lumens of peak brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio. Primarily developed for professional use cases, the Optoma ZH507's laser light source should last up to 30,000 hours before it needs changing.
