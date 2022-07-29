Charleston Christmas Parade to return Dec. 8 with nighttime start

wchstv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stalbanswv.com
St. Albans & Nitro Team up for Labor Day Fireworks Display
The Cities of St. Albans and Nitro are teaming up to bring you a spectacular Labor Day Fireworks show on Sunday, September 4th! The Dick Henderson Bridge will be closed to foot traffic only from the Nitro and St. Albans’ sides beginning around 8:30 pm to provide pedestrians with an unobstructed view of the show. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin around 9:30 pm.
wchstv.com
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
wchstv.com
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
WSAZ
Crews on scene of shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
WSAZ
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
wchstv.com
Mudslides pose issues after high water hits Mingo County again
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The backyard of the Regional Church of God in Delbarton is now just piles of mud. The sanctuary was in the process of being pumped out Monday as flooding came in and the mountain came down. “It’s shocking that it got flooded, and I...
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
wchstv.com
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
wchstv.com
New Herbert Hoover High School on track to open fall 2023
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Herbert Hoover High School students are about one year away from being able to walk the halls of their new school. Over the last six years, HHHS students have experienced major flooding which destroyed their school in 2016. Since then, they've shared classrooms with middle schoolers, then moved into portable classrooms. They had to adapt again when the pandemic hit in 2020.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Roane County, Mineral County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
wvexplorer.com
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Ironton Tribune
FOOD: Huntington’s Kitchen announces August class schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for August 2022. All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
wchstv.com
Hourly city workers in Dunbar to receive 25 cents per hour pay raise
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hourly employees for the city of Dunbar will be receiving a pay raise. Dunbar City Council passed a resolution Monday calling for a 25-cent per hour pay hike for hourly employees. Police and firefighters are not included in the hourly pay raises because they have...
Metro News
Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
Elgine McArdle elected as the new Chair of the WVGOP
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Elgine McArdle, of Wheeling, was elected as the new Chair of the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer meeting in Charleston. Elected to a 4 year term, Mrs. McArdle prevailed by winning 80 to 27 over her challenger. “I am so blessed and honored...
Comments / 1