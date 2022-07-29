ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston Christmas Parade to return Dec. 8 with nighttime start

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wchstv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stalbanswv.com

St. Albans & Nitro Team up for Labor Day Fireworks Display

The Cities of St. Albans and Nitro are teaming up to bring you a spectacular Labor Day Fireworks show on Sunday, September 4th! The Dick Henderson Bridge will be closed to foot traffic only from the Nitro and St. Albans’ sides beginning around 8:30 pm to provide pedestrians with an unobstructed view of the show. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin around 9:30 pm.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Other details are unavailable, but we’re working...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
Metro News

West Virginia police departments, community to take part in National Night Out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Law enforcement agencies from across West Virginia are preparing to host an annual event that promotes strong police-community partnerships. National Night Out is being held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday. Some communities will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various events with safety demonstrations,...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Christmas
WSAZ

Interim Director of Cabell County 911 Center named

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An interim replacement has been named as the Director of the Cabell County Emergency Response Center. Until a permanent replacement can be appointed, Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan says Nazim Abbess will be acting 911 center director. He said Abbess is qualified and understands...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

New Herbert Hoover High School on track to open fall 2023

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Herbert Hoover High School students are about one year away from being able to walk the halls of their new school. Over the last six years, HHHS students have experienced major flooding which destroyed their school in 2016. Since then, they've shared classrooms with middle schoolers, then moved into portable classrooms. They had to adapt again when the pandemic hit in 2020.
ELKVIEW, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register

RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Huntington’s Kitchen announces August class schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for August 2022. All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Hourly city workers in Dunbar to receive 25 cents per hour pay raise

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hourly employees for the city of Dunbar will be receiving a pay raise. Dunbar City Council passed a resolution Monday calling for a 25-cent per hour pay hike for hourly employees. Police and firefighters are not included in the hourly pay raises because they have...
DUNBAR, WV
Metro News

Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Elgine McArdle elected as the new Chair of the WVGOP

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Elgine McArdle, of Wheeling, was elected as the new Chair of the West Virginia Republican Party at its Summer meeting in Charleston. Elected to a 4 year term, Mrs. McArdle prevailed by winning 80 to 27 over her challenger. “I am so blessed and honored...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy