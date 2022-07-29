BenQ EX240N: Gaming monitor with MOBIUZ VA panel and 165 Hz refresh rate presented

www.notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub with 40 Gbps transfer speed has a Kickstarter campaign
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The company claims the gadget is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 hub with a built-in GaN power source. The device is compatible with many Mac, PC and iPad Pro models and other Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4 and USB-C gadgets.
Optoma ZH507: Laser projector launches in Europe offering 5,500 lumens of peak brightness
Optoma has started offering the ZH507 in Europe, a laser projector that outputs at 1080p (1,920 x 1,080). According to the company, the DLP projector also delivers up to 5,500 lumens of peak brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio. Primarily developed for professional use cases, the Optoma ZH507's laser light source should last up to 30,000 hours before it needs changing.
Amazfit T-Rex 2: the new rugged smartwatch acquires its most hotly-awaited features via its latest software update
Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Software Touchscreen Wearable. Many fans of pursuits such as mountain biking, hiking or snowboarding may have been drawn to Amazfit's latest T-Rex 2, as the Zepp Health brand touted its 2nd-gen rugged-type smartwatch as one capable of importing and displaying routes right on its round AMOLED display. A user could also apparently use Real-time Navigation alongside it for potentially improved ability to find and stick to a trail without needing to get a smartphone out.
Oppo Watch 3 to launch this month with a new design and latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset
Oppo has confirmed that it has graced the upcoming Watch 3 with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, one of two flagship smartwatch chipsets that Qualcomm unveiled last month. Based on a 4 nm node, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 promises to deliver superior performance and improved battery life compared to the outgoing Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+ platforms. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 shares its CPU cores with its predecessor, but the node shift should give it the edge over its predecessor. Also, the chipset utilises a significantly more powerful GPU than the Snapdragon Wear 4100.
15 W Syncwire 2-in-1 Mag360 wireless charging stand now on sale for $39 USD
There is a plethora of wireless chargers out there now that smartphones supporting the feature are becoming common. Some are basic and inexpensive while others can charge multiple devices at a time at higher rates. Syncwire recently sent us its basic Mag360 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for our honest impressions.
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
OnePlus Nord Buds CE are new TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, adjustable EQ settings and large drivers
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. OnePlus had indicated that it had new TWS earbuds that, while ready to launch imminently, would not do so alongside the new flagship-grade 10T as they are part of the Nord CE line instead. Now, the new accessories have accordingly premiered today (August 1, 2022) via their own dedicated Indian webpage.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
Leaked Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K gaming benchmarks put a damper on the Raptor Lake hype train
Extreme Player, a prolific Bilibili leaker, has made life difficult for Intel in the past few weeks by leaking the first batch of 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in their entirety. Productivity benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K promised hefty gains in single and multi-threaded performance thanks to the new Raptor Cove P cores and the addition of four more Gracemont E cores. Gaming workloads, on the other hand, tone down the Raptor Lake hype a little.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
BioLite portable folding 100 W SolarPanel launches with 45 W USB-C port
The BioLite SolarPanel 100, a 100 W folding device, will shortly launch. The gadget features the company’s Optimal Sun System, an analog sundial, to help you quickly set up the panel for maximum power generation by finding direct rays. The solar panel is equipped with high-efficiency multi-crystalline cells and an ETFE lamination to improve its durability. The device is water resistant with an IPX4 rating, meaning it can withstand light rain.
Blitzwolf BW-WA3 Pro 120 W Bluetooth speaker arrives with 15-hour battery life and RGB lighting
The Blitzwolf BW-WA3 Pro 120 W Bluetooth speaker has been launched. The portable gadget has quad drivers, two 53 mm treble drivers and two 78 mm bass drivers with a dual diaphragm. These combine with DSP technology for a deep bass experience with minimal distortion. You can connect two speakers via TSW pairing for a 240 W surround stereo experience.
iPhone 14: Apple's next-gen smartphone tipped to be cheaper than rumored
Apple is readying the iPhone 14 series for launch shortly. While a launch date remains unconfirmed, the company typically launches its phones in September or October. Some recent reports claimed Apple would debut the iPhone 14 with a higher price tag than last year's iPhone 13. Supposedly, the entire lineup would debut with a US$100 price hike over their predecessors, except for the all-new iPhone 14 Max. According to those reports, the iPhone 14 would cost US$899. Word on the grapevine indicates aforementioned leaks may have been inaccurate, however.
2022 Vaio FE 14 is new on the inside but old on the outside
Vaio has refreshed its 14.1-inch FE14 this year with Intel 12th gen Core-U CPUs to replace last year's 11th gen options. The update is largely internal as the external design remains the same year-over-year. However, we think it's about time for the manufacturer to introduce a full-fledged chassis refresh for several reasons.
