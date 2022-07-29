Woman arrested for trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Oroville preschool

AUBURN, Calif. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Auburn on Monday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive. The shooting happened after a fight between two men, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. One man shot at the other man twice, grazing the side of his ear. The sheriff's office said the man who was wounded was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

