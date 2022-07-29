Woman arrested for trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Oroville preschool

krcrtv.com
1 person shot in ear in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Auburn on Monday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive. The shooting happened after a fight between two men, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. One man shot at the other man twice, grazing the side of his ear. The sheriff's office said the man who was wounded was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released.
Burglary suspect arrested in Chico earlier Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. — A burglary suspect used a chainsaw to break into Chico cafe according to police. On July 31, around 4:30 a.m. a Chico Police Officer patrolling the area of Esplanade and Cohasset Road spotted a suspicious male walking out of the Garden Vila business park. Due to the businesses being closed and other suspicious behavior observed, the officer turned around to investigate and saw the male running north on the adjacent bike path.
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
Yuba County man sentenced in connection to 2021 attempted murder
LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who broke into a 59-year-old man’s Linda home on Oct. 1, 2021 was sentenced to 11-years-to-life in prison for attempted murder according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office said that on Oct. 1, Daniel Solis, 30, knocked on the front door of the man’s […]
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
Kittens found on Skyway in Paradise, Animal Control searches for owners
PARADISE, Calif. — Kittens around seven months old were found on the side of the highway in Paradise yesterday. Now, animal control officers are searching for their owners. Police said Animal Control was contacted at around 2:40 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 1, about the kittens found on Skyway between Jewell Road and Pearson Road.
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
Yuba City woman allegedly burglarizes home while resident sleeps
Originally published as a Yuba City Police Department Facebook post:. “On July 5, 2022 officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Gray Avenue for an in-progress hot prowl/burglary. The victim said when she awoke, she noticed her house had been burglarized...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, warrants, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. July 15. Jose M. Cardoza Zetino, 46, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the Highway 49 and Shale...
Chico lawyer arrested for harboring fugitive client, boyfriend
CHICO, Calif. — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
Police are looking for owner of engagement ring found in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley Police are looking for the owner of a 14K engagement ring after it was found by a good Samaritan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the ring’s gemstone is missing and there’s two small diamonds where the space was once occupied. The Facebook post features two […]
Two Yuba City people shot inside of parked car
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said that on Tuesday a man and woman were shot while sitting in their parked car in the 800 block of Clark Avenue. Dispatchers got the first call about the shooting at 2:25 a.m., according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the man and woman with non-life threatening injuries.
Couple arrested for alleged possession of several drugs
Originally published as a Butte County Sheriff Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 8:55 a.m., a BCSO deputy was driving in the area of Shallow Springs Terrace and Sandstone Lane in Chico. While in the area, the deputy saw an individual he recognized through prior law enforcement contacts as Michael Gumaer, age 44 of Oroville.
2 taken to hospital in rollover crash in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Ord Ferry Road Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver was driving at excessive speed and was drowsy. The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP. The...
Pulling a motorhome with a chain reportedly leads to discovery of drugs, paraphernalia
“At approximately 2:00 this afternoon, a BCSO sergeant was on patrol in the area of 18th Street and Grand Avenue in Thermalito when he observed the driver of a Chevy Tahoe illegally towing a motorhome, only using a chain to pull it. The sergeant stopped the driver, identified as Samuel...
Placer County teens identified from double fatal SR-193 crash
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and the Del Oro High School Parents Club has identified the two teens involved in a double fatal car crash that took place on July 21 along State Route 193 near Newcastle. Colin Crocker, 18, of Lincoln was the driver involved in the crash and Evan […]
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
Man being flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man is being flown to the hospital after a major injury motorcycle crash on Highway 99 and Nelson Shippee Rd., between Chico and Gridley, in Butte County on Tuesday. Hwy 99 crash Butte County. CHP told Action News Now that the motorcyclist was driving northbound...
