New Intel Core i5-13600K and Core i7-13700K benchmarks showcase excellent performance gains over Alder Lake

www.notebookcheck.net
Related
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
Compute Express Link (CXL) 3.0 Debuts, Wins CPU Interconnect Wars
The Compute eXpress Link (CXL) consortium today unveiled the CXL 3.0 specification, bringing new features like support for the PCIe 6.0 interface, memory pooling, and more complex switching and fabric capabilities to bear.
notebookcheck.net
Apple rumoured to have experimented with three 27-inch iMac prototypes based on Apple M1 and Apple M1 Max SoCs
Apple has all but completed its transition from Intel to ARM-based and in-house chipsets. With the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13, the company has even released laptops with second-generation Apple silicon. However, Apple is yet to replace the 27-inch iMac, let alone the Mac Pro. Incidentally, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic SoC for features like Centre Stage, Spatial Audio and 'Hey Siri', which may actually run a custom version of iOS 15.
GPU prices are still falling – but AMD has a clear advantage over Nvidia
Graphics card prices continued to fall last month, although AMD is doing far better in the battle to get under MSRP than Nvidia. This is the situation going by the regular figures compiled by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) on the pricing of GPUs both at retail and in the second-hand market for the US.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
This Dell business laptop is $755 off, and it’s perfect for back to school
While it may not be immediately obvious when browsing through laptop deals, business laptops are some of the best laptops for student use. For example, take the Dell Vostro 5620, which has great specs and right now a great discount from Dell, bringing it down to $929 from $1,684, a huge $755 discount that makes this a versatile laptop for students, even though it may be a little bit pricey.
Digital Trends
Get a prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $530 off at Lenovo
Lenovo is probably most widely known for its laptop offerings, from business 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s something everybody. But you may be surprised to find out that it makes a good desktop PC too. In fact, this deal on a Legion Tower 7i at Lenovo is one of the better gaming PC deals, with a discount bringing it down to $1,800 from $2,330, which is a good price for a PC with an RTX 3070.
notebookcheck.net
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
Intel's faltering GPU launch has only made matters worse as it reports rare loss
The Intel group in charge of graphics lost over half a billion dollars in the past three months. Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG), which is responsible for its line-up of Alchemist graphics cards, has lost the company $507 million in the past three months. That is markedly more than it lost in Q1, 2021 which came in at $168 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price
The rumored specifications of Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti just leaked, and it looks like it’ll be one beast of a graphics card. If the specs turn out to be true, the RTX 4070 Ti might be powerful enough to match the current-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti, but it’s also expected to cost a lot less than the $1,999 GPU.
Digital Trends
Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300
If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300
If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today
With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
YOGA・
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K gaming benchmarks put a damper on the Raptor Lake hype train
Extreme Player, a prolific Bilibili leaker, has made life difficult for Intel in the past few weeks by leaking the first batch of 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in their entirety. Productivity benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K promised hefty gains in single and multi-threaded performance thanks to the new Raptor Cove P cores and the addition of four more Gracemont E cores. Gaming workloads, on the other hand, tone down the Raptor Lake hype a little.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and play, this Dell gaming laptop is $300 off today
If you’ve been checking out the laptop deals in a bid to find a great gaming laptop that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve found it. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $700, saving $300 off the usual price of $1,000. If you’re keen to get into PC gaming but you don’t want to spend thousands, this is a great entry point. It’s likely this sale is only on for a limited period though, so if you know this is the laptop for you, snap it up now. Alternatively, read on while we tell you why it’s so great.
Digital Trends
Here’s the Intel Arc liquid cooler that no one ever asked for
This is one piece of hardware most of us would never have expected to see — a liquid cooler for the Intel Arc Alchemist. More precisely, the water block was made for the one and only custom version of the graphics card that’s currently available, the Gunnir Arc A380 Photon OC.
notebookcheck.net
UserBenchmark goes to war with AMD as Ryzen 5 7600X takes down Intel Core i9-13900 in single-core speed comparison
It’s long been believed that UserBenchmark has shown an unfair bias toward Intel in its average bench scoring, something which we have touched on before. However, the much-maligned synthetic benchmark has remained useful to tipsters for spotting new engineering samples being tested, as happened recently when APISAK noticed what appears to be a Zen 4 Raphael Ryzen 5 7600X chip being put through its paces. However, the apparent praiseworthy results of the Ryzen 7000 processor have seemingly left a bitter taste with UserBenchmark, which has now resorted to unveiled insult and unprofessional comments in a bid to fight back against the perceived AMD threat.
Comments / 0