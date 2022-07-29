Huawei S-TAG launches as professional exercise tracking device for running and cycling

www.notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
LG announces UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 availability in Europe
LG has finally announced when it will start selling its latest UltraGear monitors outside Japan. To recap, this year's LG UltraGear monitors have had a rather protracted road to market. For example, LG presented the UltraGear 32GQ950 in January, which offers a 160 Hz refresh rate and a 4K native resolution across its 32-inch panel. Subsequently, LG introduced the UltraGear 48GQ900 in March and waited until May before announcing the UltraGear 32GQ850.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone with good features
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G aims to win over buyers with its good price-performance ratio. For around US$300, you get a mid-range smartphone with a 120 Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery and a 64 MP triple camera. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how...
XRAI Glass partners with Nreal on AR smart glasses for real-time phone call subtitles
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. XRAI Glass has launched a public preview of its AR smart glasses for those who are deaf or have hearing loss. According to the company, 12 million UK adults are affected by hearing loss of over 25 dbHL (decibels Hearing Level). The...
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and possibly Pixel Watch pre-order and launch dates leak
Jon Prosser and FrontPageTech claim to have received information about Google's plan for launching the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its next flagship smartphones. To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in May at Google I/O 2022, along with a host of other products. Another device was the Pixel Watch, which would Google announced would arrive in the autumn alongside the Pixel 7 series.
2022 Vaio FE 14 is new on the inside but old on the outside
Vaio has refreshed its 14.1-inch FE14 this year with Intel 12th gen Core-U CPUs to replace last year's 11th gen options. The update is largely internal as the external design remains the same year-over-year. However, we think it's about time for the manufacturer to introduce a full-fledged chassis refresh for several reasons.
Nothing Phone (1) gains second software in less than a month with Nothing OS 1.1.2 containing various improvements and features
Nothing has released another software update for the Phone (1), having issued the smartphone's inaugural update less than two weeks ago. As we reported at the time, Nothing rolled out Nothing OS 1.1.0, which added support for HDR10+ and improved the default camera app's UI, among other changes. Now, Nothing has started rolling out Nothing OS 1.1.2, a minor update that Carl Pei promoted on Twitter.
Rumor | Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is on the way as one of the latest Lenovo tablets on the Chinese market
The Chinese leak machine has allegedly turned up signs of not just 1 but 2 tablets being readied for launch by Lenovo. One of these, the TB138FCxxxxx, is now touted as a possible successor to the current Xiaoxin Pad Pro, mostly as it has become linked to an upgrade to 68W fast charging thanks to new 3C certifications.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series configuration options and special edition models leak
Samsung is continuing to prepare its systems for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, its second generation of smartwatches since transitioning from Tizen to Wear OS. As we discussed previously, Samsung has already added the Galaxy Watch5 series in the Galaxy Wearable app, which all Samsung wearables use to communicate with a paired smartphone. Incidentally, Samsung also added the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US prices of which leaked last month too.
Google brings Android 13 Beta to newly released Pixel 6a
Google has delivered on its promise of adding the Pixel 6a to the Android 13 Beta program. As we reported last week, Google hoped to start rolling out Android 13 Beta builds to its latest mid-range smartphone during the first week of August. For context, the Pixel 6a is on the June 2022 security patch with stable Android 12 builds. Surprisingly, Google has pre-loaded a build with the April 2022 set of security patches on Pixel 6a retail units.
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
Apple reportedly taps veteran Lamborghini talent for its own Car project
Apple may be best known for its mostly mobile consumer tech, yet is now widely tipped to break into the vehicle market with its first-gen, likely ultra-high-tech, Car within the next few years. The California-based behemoth is said to have acquired the staff members it needs to realize this dream from companies ranging from Volvo and Waymo to those such as Porsche and McLaren. Now, the resulting team has reportedly added a new former employer to its collective CV: Lamborghini.
Xiaomi 12T: New 108 MP camera and a 1.5K display headline new leak of Xiaomi's upcoming sub-premium phone
Word on the grapevine claims Xiaomi is set to debut the Xiaomi 12T series either this month or next. While the Xiaomi 12T Pro has received a lot more attention until now, details of the vanilla Xiaomi 12T now appear to have leaked. As revealed by Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi 12T,...
Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM
Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
TEAMGROUP launches the "world's first" vapor-chamber liquid-cooled SSD for industrial-grade computing
TEAMGROUP concedes that it has been inspired by the leaps and bounds made in cooling for mobile devices in designing the new thermal-management module for its latest SSD. Nevertheless, the N74V-M80 is aimed squarely at HPC clients with the servers, research centers or AI concerns that might need their components to keep running at optimal capacity in challenging circumstances.
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 with 2,203 Wh capacity and solar charging is crowdfunding
The AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 power station is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The device has a 2,203 Wh capacity from an automotive-grade VDA battery. Combined with a top battery management system, the gadget has a 95% inverter efficiency and depth of discharge for greater power output; in this case, up to 2,040 W.
OnePlus 10T is officially outed as the brand's first ever 150W charging, Alert Slider-less flagship Android smartphone
OnePlus has announced that its 10T will launch during the company's first in-person, live-event launch for several years now: it will take place in a New York venue fans can actually buy tickets for and travel to in August 2022. As fun as that might be for some, it seems the upcoming flagship-tier device will fail to keep a different tradition associated with its brand going.
