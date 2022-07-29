ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IL

ourquadcities.com

Moline hires assistant city administrator

Moline has hired former Morrison, Illinois city administrator Barry Dykhuizen as Assistant City Administrator. Dykhuizen, who also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, began work for Moline on Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen holds a master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a bachelor’s degree in...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close

MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150

The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rail workers rally

Workers for Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail say they’re not happy with progress in their talks with management. Dozens of workers and their families gathered in Center Park in Galesburg on Saturday. The union wants to make sure the railroads continue using two-person crews. They also want better wages.
GALESBURG, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Rock Island County, IL
Government
County
Rock Island County, IL
Milan, IL
Government
City
Milan, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf School District says lawsuit has no validity

Iowa Freedom of Information Council joined by WHBF, KWQC, WQAD and Quad-City Times. The Bettendorf School District released a statement Tuesday that says there is no validity to the claims in a lawsuit filed against the district for blocking journalists from a meeting. The subject in the email is Media...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Polling place moves in Clinton

Voters in Clinton Ward 1, Precinct 1 will now vote at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 8th Ave. S., Clinton, a news release says. Voters in that precinct previously voted at the First United Methodist Church on 3rd Street. Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Groundbreaking for new Habitat homes

Three new families are about to become home owners through some help from Habitat for Humanity. All three families joined sponsors and volunteers on East 6th Street in Davenport on Saturday for a groundbreaking. These are homes 128,129 and 130 in the Quad Cities. Combined, the families already have more...
DAVENPORT, IA
Person
Dwayne Johnson
ourquadcities.com

U.S. 6 closed due to crash

UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday

Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
DAVENPORT, IA
#3rd Avenue#Health Department#The Village Of Milan
QuadCities.com

Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid

Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
MILAN, IL
iowa.media

Iowans who support Kari Lake

Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Free ‘Wizard of Oz,’ activities coming to Davenport

The city of Davenport series “Movies in the Park” will show “The Wizard of Oz” for free outdoors this Friday night, Aug. 5, at Annie Wittenmyer Complex, 2828 Eastern Ave. There will be free games and activities for families before the free movie. Four food trucks...
DAVENPORT, IA
News Break
Politics
ourquadcities.com

Quad City Arts again partners with Alternating Currents fest

Quad City Arts is again collaborating with the Alternating Currents Festival in downtown Davenport Aug. 19-21 to present three events: performances by Squonk, two nights of Silent Disco, and the public art project “Before I Die.”. After a successful 2021 Alternating Currents debut, Silent Disco will return to the...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Meco

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Meco is an adorable 6-year-old Mixed Pup and is available for adoption from the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
QuadCities.com

It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island

Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
davenportlibrary.com

Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path

We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

