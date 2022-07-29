NanoPi R4SE: Dual Gigabit Ethernet router presented by FriendlyELEC with 32 GB storage and 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM

www.notebookcheck.net
Dell Inspiron 15 5515 proves to be a solid office notebook but leaves the potential of the AMD Ryzen 7 untapped
AMD Laptop Windows Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) The Dell Inspiron 15 5515 is an affordable office notebook starting at under US$ 1,000. In the H8P8F configuration, the device is equipped with a 4.3 GHz fast AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Dell does without a dedicated graphics solution and instead uses the iGPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8.
Lenovo V17 G2 reviewed: The 17-inch laptop is affordable when going without the MX350
With the V17 G2, Lenovo offers a light, 2.16 kg (~4.8 lb), 17-inch laptop for office use. Thanks to Nvidia's MX350 it is also suitable for simple gaming. However, how powerful is the GeForce graphics compared to the integrated Intel GPU to make the GPU upgrade for 300 Euros (~$307) worthwhile?
The 7 Best Thunderbolt 4 Docks
Looking for the latest laptop or tablet with compatible ports for all your devices can be frustrating. In recent years, there have been rapid developments in cable connections, and manufacturers have been designing more streamlined laptops. Therefore, they often have fewer ports; and chunky legacy ports are becoming obsolete. As...
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub with 40 Gbps transfer speed has a Kickstarter campaign
The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The company claims the gadget is the world's first Thunderbolt 4 hub with a built-in GaN power source. The device is compatible with many Mac, PC and iPad Pro models and other Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4 and USB-C gadgets.
Apple rumoured to have experimented with three 27-inch iMac prototypes based on Apple M1 and Apple M1 Max SoCs
Apple has all but completed its transition from Intel to ARM-based and in-house chipsets. With the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13, the company has even released laptops with second-generation Apple silicon. However, Apple is yet to replace the 27-inch iMac, let alone the Mac Pro. Incidentally, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic SoC for features like Centre Stage, Spatial Audio and 'Hey Siri', which may actually run a custom version of iOS 15.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Many failed, but Samsung made it…
As fascinating as the world of smartphones can be, we've got a basic, expected set of things that almost every new smartphone complies with. It's going to be a slab, most likely of glass, and the company behind it would likely try to sell you on it by including a huge camera module.
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
Optoma ZH507: Laser projector launches in Europe offering 5,500 lumens of peak brightness
Optoma has started offering the ZH507 in Europe, a laser projector that outputs at 1080p (1,920 x 1,080). According to the company, the DLP projector also delivers up to 5,500 lumens of peak brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio. Primarily developed for professional use cases, the Optoma ZH507's laser light source should last up to 30,000 hours before it needs changing.
LG announces UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 availability in Europe
LG has finally announced when it will start selling its latest UltraGear monitors outside Japan. To recap, this year's LG UltraGear monitors have had a rather protracted road to market. For example, LG presented the UltraGear 32GQ950 in January, which offers a 160 Hz refresh rate and a 4K native resolution across its 32-inch panel. Subsequently, LG introduced the UltraGear 48GQ900 in March and waited until May before announcing the UltraGear 32GQ850.
ProGrade announces fast and tiny PGM0.5 UHS-II SD/microSD card reader for mobile workflows
ProGrade Digital has announced a new memory card reader and this one’s designed for mobile creators to let them quickly copy and shift files two and from their Android and other portable Type-C USB devices. It supports UHS-II microSD and SD cards on the USB 3.2 Gen 1 protocol (which is way more than UHS-II SD cards need), letting you transfer to and from laptops and mobile devices at maximum speed.
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
OnePlus Nord Buds CE are new TWS earbuds with Bluetooth 5.2, adjustable EQ settings and large drivers
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. OnePlus had indicated that it had new TWS earbuds that, while ready to launch imminently, would not do so alongside the new flagship-grade 10T as they are part of the Nord CE line instead. Now, the new accessories have accordingly premiered today (August 1, 2022) via their own dedicated Indian webpage.
Leaked Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K gaming benchmarks put a damper on the Raptor Lake hype train
Extreme Player, a prolific Bilibili leaker, has made life difficult for Intel in the past few weeks by leaking the first batch of 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in their entirety. Productivity benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K promised hefty gains in single and multi-threaded performance thanks to the new Raptor Cove P cores and the addition of four more Gracemont E cores. Gaming workloads, on the other hand, tone down the Raptor Lake hype a little.
Epic deal: M1 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro 32GB RAM drops to $2,599, plus $60 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — M1 Max MacBook Pro inventory has just arrived on Adorama's doorstep and the Apple Authorized Reseller is blowing out the supply with a $300 promo code discount on the high-end 14-inch model with 32GB of memory, plus $60 off optionalAppleCare.
15 W Syncwire 2-in-1 Mag360 wireless charging stand now on sale for $39 USD
There is a plethora of wireless chargers out there now that smartphones supporting the feature are becoming common. Some are basic and inexpensive while others can charge multiple devices at a time at higher rates. Syncwire recently sent us its basic Mag360 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for our honest impressions.
