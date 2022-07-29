Lily James’ Latest Hair Transformation Is A Lesson In How To Go From Brunette To Blonde Effortlessly

The Duchess of Cambridge has perfected her royal wardrobe by stocking her closet with pieces that are thoughtfully selected based on her upcoming royal duties. For more upscale affairs — most recently, the Platinum Jubilee and the Royal Charity Polo Cup — she opted for sleek, neutral hued dresses that hit just below the knee. For casual occasions, on the other hand, the royal has to ensure both a proper feel and functionality based on what she has on the schedule. After a brief hiatus from royal functions (she was on vacation with family), Kate Middleton wore white linen shorts for the Commonwealth Race in Plymouth, England— showcasing her ability to style an ensemble to perfection based on the occasion. Her high-waisted shorts felt nautical and breezy for her day by the water, as she showed her support for Team Great Britain in their sailing race against Team New Zealand.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO