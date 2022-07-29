Cara Delevingne Paired a Glamified Khaki Set With Basic White Sneakers

I cannot imagine the Olsen twins in a pair of Tevas — and that's not because I don't like them. Actually, I love Teva sandals, even though they're famously considered a nature shoe, and I rarely venture into a park that isn't surrounded by the concrete sidewalks of New York. In recent years, the shoe has been spotted on the runway and all the downtown girls wearing Sandy Liang, and yet it's still hard to imagine the Olsens in something so utilitarian. Then again, Ashley Olsen was recently spotted wearing a straw hat with embroidered cursive writing on the brim, which means anything is possible.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO