Cara Delevingne Paired a Glamified Khaki Set With Basic White Sneakers

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris
Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin
On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
Megan Fox Casually Showcases Her Abs in a Lime Green Jacquemus Crop Top and Matching Pants
Megan Fox embraced summer neons and ab-baring ensembles yesterday when she was photographed out in Los Angeles, casually strolling in a Jacquemus lime green crop top and matching pants set, as one does. The actress wore her dark hair styled down and straight and accessorized with a bag in a lighter shade of green.
Nicole Kidman Is Turning Up The Heat In This Black Bodysuit On Instagram—Hello, Curves!
Nicole Kidman is the queen of the red carpet – but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t nail more casual glam too! Case in point – the first picture in a four-image carousel that the Nine Perfect Strangers star shared to Instagram on July 9th. Is there anything she can’t wear?!
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show
Kristen McMenamy took a tumble Wednesday as she walked the runway in Paris during the city's Haute Couture week. The supermodel, 57, lost her footing as she commanded the catwalk during the showcase of Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection. Dressed in an all-white ensemble...
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $700 High-Fashion Version of the Practical Summer Sandal Everyone Needs
I cannot imagine the Olsen twins in a pair of Tevas — and that's not because I don't like them. Actually, I love Teva sandals, even though they're famously considered a nature shoe, and I rarely venture into a park that isn't surrounded by the concrete sidewalks of New York. In recent years, the shoe has been spotted on the runway and all the downtown girls wearing Sandy Liang, and yet it's still hard to imagine the Olsens in something so utilitarian. Then again, Ashley Olsen was recently spotted wearing a straw hat with embroidered cursive writing on the brim, which means anything is possible.
Nicole Kidman Struts Down Balenciaga Runway In Metallic Silver Dress At Paris Fashion Week
Is there anything Nicole Kidman can’t do? The 55-year-old walked on her first runway for the Balenciaga fall 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 6. For the show, Nicole looked stunning in a metallic silver one-shoulder gown with sheer tights and gloves. Nicole’s gown was ruched...
Angelina Jolie Loves This Chic Dress-Over-Pants Look For Summer
Everyone has their own criteria when creating a summer capsule wardrobe. For some, optimal comfort and breathability are a priority. Meanwhile, others prefer to sport fashion-forward finds and let comfort take a back seat. Angelina Jolie’s dress-over-pants outfit, though, is a look that accomplishes both at the same time. She wore the comfortable and stylish look over July 4 weekend while exploring Rome with her kids and fellow actor Salma Hayek. (They are currently filming Jolie’s forthcoming directorial feature, Without Blood, in Europe.)
Taylor Swift Stunned in Leather Pants at Haim's Concert—Here’s How to Get the Look for Less
Anytime Taylor Swift blesses us with a rare social media post, we're ready to take notes. This weekend, the singer-songwriter, actress, director, and most recently, doctor gave a surprise performance at Haim's concert at London's O2 Arena. The four songstresses performed their collaborative track, "Gasoline," made some TikToks, and did it all in matching bra tops and black leather trousers.
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.
Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress
Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.
Selena Gomez Rocks Little Black Dress & Glasses For Night Out At Nobu: Photos
Selena Gomez is always making a style statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went to dinner at Nobu Malibu with some friends. The 30-year-old put her toned legs on display when she rocked a black turtleneck mini dress with a slit on the front, styled with an oversized cropped jacket, glasses, and booties.
Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag
Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid Match in Oversized Jeans Following Balenciaga Show
Per usual, Demna gave us quite a bit to talk about at Balenciaga’s show on Wednesday, the creative director’s second go at couture. The most exciting inclusion, however, was arguably Nicole Kidman, who shocked the world with her runway debut at the couture show in a silver one-shoulder wrap dress, her husband Keith Urban supporting her from the front row.
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Heidi Gardner Pops in Daring Keyhole Dress & Boots With Aaron Donald on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Heidi Gardner gave her quirky style a slick twist for the 2022 ESPYS Awards. Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Gardner posed in a striped Moschino dress. The “Saturday Night Live” star’s halter-neck style featured a black and pink linear print, as well as collared halter-neck silhouette with a keyhole bodice cutout and black leather buckled belt. Completing Gardner’s Shea Daspin-styled ensemble was a rounded black leather bag and sparkly drop earrings. Donald also popped on the red carpet in a khaki green button-down and matching pants, cuffed...
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Another day, another honeymoon outfit for Mrs. Jennifer Lopez — ahem, Affleck. From a cut-out birthday gown and Barbiecore halter dress to unexpected ballet flats with her button-down dress, the multi-hyphenate has been using Paris as her runway, all with her new hubby, Ben Affleck, on her arm. On...
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
