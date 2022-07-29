ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

In a California town, a militia is welcomed by some, cautioned by others

By Ben Collins
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Bribem and Whorris
4d ago

So Panti-fah burning buildings and beating people is peaceful but groups called militias by media is feeding and helping their neighbors in a crisis is wrong.. Yeah, I get it now.

Frank Murphy
4d ago

Gee. the militia is providing aid to people who have lost everything by providing meals and other assistance, what are the complainers doing to help?

Berzerker_Raider
3d ago

I don't see the LGBTQ community or pro-choicers or BLM out there trying to help. right on boys, glad there are some that still believe in banding together for the good of all.

