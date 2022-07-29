Biden, Xi Hold Call Amid Taiwan Tensions
Cheddar News' Megan Pratz breaks down President Biden's call with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid tension over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported plans to travel to Taiwan.
Cheddar News' Megan Pratz breaks down President Biden's call with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid tension over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported plans to travel to Taiwan.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 13