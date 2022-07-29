Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Ida May McArthur, of Stockbridge, Michigan, passed away at her home on July 28, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born the daughter of Candelerio and Josie (Gagliardi) Trujillo on June 26, 1948 in Trinidad, Colorado. Ida married Donald Raymond McArthur on June 26, 1966 in Trinidad, Colorado, and they were blessed with 56 years together. Ida loved spending time with her friends and family, especially when she was cooking for them. She was an excellent cook and was always ready to send food to loved ones. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 50 years and loved helping others learn about the Bible.

STOCKBRIDGE, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO