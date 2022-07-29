stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Outreach in Action
Tide Me Over tackles food insecurity challenges for school-aged children. Lately the pandemic has cast a brighter light on food insecurity in our country, but the problem is hardly new. In fact, a Stockbridge Community Outreach program to send home backpacks of food with kids who qualify for the free school lunch program traces its roots back over a decade.
Obituary: Ida May McArthur
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Ida May McArthur, of Stockbridge, Michigan, passed away at her home on July 28, 2022 at the age of 74. She was born the daughter of Candelerio and Josie (Gagliardi) Trujillo on June 26, 1948 in Trinidad, Colorado. Ida married Donald Raymond McArthur on June 26, 1966 in Trinidad, Colorado, and they were blessed with 56 years together. Ida loved spending time with her friends and family, especially when she was cooking for them. She was an excellent cook and was always ready to send food to loved ones. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 50 years and loved helping others learn about the Bible.
Obituary: Katherine Ann Withrow
Katherine Ann Withrow, age 82, of Munith, MI, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Kathy was born on March 29, 1940 in Stockbridge, MI to Harold and Cleo Horning. She was a 1958 graduate of Stockbridge High School. Kathy received the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior in November 1958 and lived faithfully for Him.
Obituary: Priscilla Marylan Plonka
Priscilla Marylan Plonka, age 94, of Gregory, Michigan passed away at the St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital on July 28, 2022. She was born the daughter of Elliott and Minerva (Schaefer) Childs on December 15, 1927 in Flint, Michigan. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading novels and newspapers, and spending time...
