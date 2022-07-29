ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Matthew McConaughey will star as a North Texas soccer coach whose team made history

RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
WFAA

Do your migraines feel worse during the summer? Here's why

DALLAS — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer. "Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence," said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic. "Especially around seasonal changes. So as we're going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change."
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas

DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
WFAA

Back to school savings and scams to avoid

Everything seems to cost more right now, and it's tough on parents during this back to school shopping season. Amy Rasor with the Better Business Bureau Fort Worth shares tips on how to save and avoid scams while back to school shopping. For more information, go to bbb.org/all/back-to-school.
WFAA

Fiery crash in Lewisville along I-35E

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a fiery crash Saturday evening, closing down several lanes of traffic. Lewisville firefighters and police were called to the accident around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040, officials say. Lewisville...
WFAA

Dallas police chief: Supply chain issues causing new patrol vehicles to sit in lot, waiting for chips

DALLAS — Ask Dallas police officers and they’ll tell you: They consider their patrol vehicles their office. “It has our computers. It has our radios. We communicate, and it gets us to the citizens 24 hours a day. An officer will ride in that squad car for eight hours. After eight hours, they're going to give it to somebody else, and they're going to do the same,” said Sgt. Sheldon Smith, president of the Dallas chapter of the National Black Police Association.
WFAA

Motorcyclist shot by another driver on SH 199 in Azle, police say

AZLE, Texas — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after he was shot by another driver on a highway in Azle, police said. In a news release, Azle police said officers and the fire department responded to a major accident call in the 1400 block of State Highway 199. Officers found the victim lying on the roadway with injuries.
