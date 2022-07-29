www.wfaa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
WFAA
Matthew McConaughey will star as a North Texas soccer coach whose team made history
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
WFAA
New community clinic in southeast Dallas
The Jubilee Park and Community Center is working with Parkland Health to offer a variety of health resources. Call 214-266-4000 to schedule an appointment.
WFAA
Inside Texas Politics: CPAC returns to Dallas
This week will be a big one for conservatives in Texas. For the second year in a row, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to Dallas.
WFAA
Do your migraines feel worse during the summer? Here's why
DALLAS — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer. "Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence," said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic. "Especially around seasonal changes. So as we're going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Heat blamed for North Texas UPS driver's illness during work deliveries
FORT WORTH, Texas — The wife of a Fort Worth area UPS driver is sounding the alarm about the dangers of working in the extreme heat. Kara Williams has had concerns for weeks about his work truck not having any air conditioning. But, Kara had hopes that age and being active were on his side.
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
As football begins in North Texas, grueling temperatures are top of mind during practice
ENNIS, Texas — A lone tree towered over incoming freshman football players at Ennis High School on Monday afternoon as they finished the first practice for fall camp. The tree was the only thing providing shade on the field -- a valuable commodity when the temperature hovered around 100 degrees.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Women’s Leadership Summit brings hundreds of women to Dallas
DALLAS — This weekend, hundreds of women will come together in Dallas for the Women’s Leadership Summit with the common goal of empowering women. Highly accomplished women will share their strategies for success at the summit on August 5 – 6 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. Former...
WFAA
Fmr. U.S. District Judge speaks on Women’s Leadership Summit coming to Dallas
Highly accomplished women will share their strategies for success. Keynote speaker, former judge Vanessa Gillmore, sits down with Inside Texas Politics.
'My father shot me': Former most-wanted suspect on trial in Dallas in his teen daughters' killings
IRVING, Texas — Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, had big hopes of going to college and living the American dream -- until those dreams were cut short when they were shot and killed. Their accused killer is their father, Yaser Said. Home videos give a glimpse into their...
WFAA
Deadly crash shuts down Central Expressway lanes near downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down southbound lanes on the Central Expressway near downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the Haskell Avenue exit on the highway, according to police. A motorcycle driver hit a wall and crashed. They died at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Back to school savings and scams to avoid
Everything seems to cost more right now, and it's tough on parents during this back to school shopping season. Amy Rasor with the Better Business Bureau Fort Worth shares tips on how to save and avoid scams while back to school shopping. For more information, go to bbb.org/all/back-to-school.
Woman found dead in street near Dallas skate park, police say
DALLAS — A woman was found dead in a street near a skate park in the eastern area of Dallas early Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded around 5:40 a.m. to the area of Hunnicut Road and St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park. Police said officers...
Fiery crash in Lewisville along I-35E
LEWISVILLE, Texas — A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a fiery crash Saturday evening, closing down several lanes of traffic. Lewisville firefighters and police were called to the accident around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040, officials say. Lewisville...
Fort Worth house catches fire, causes neighbors to worry of flames spreading amid extreme hot and dry conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas — The flames began along a wooden fence. Then, they engulfed a single-story home along Feathercrest Drive in north Fort Worth before spreading to the house next to it. Fort Worth fire officials deployed an attack line and extinguished the house fire Sunday afternoon. Neighbor Luis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Trailer driver still wanted after sparking North Texas fire
A grass fire in Kaufman County was sparked by a trailer that caught fire. The driver kept going.
Dallas police chief: Supply chain issues causing new patrol vehicles to sit in lot, waiting for chips
DALLAS — Ask Dallas police officers and they’ll tell you: They consider their patrol vehicles their office. “It has our computers. It has our radios. We communicate, and it gets us to the citizens 24 hours a day. An officer will ride in that squad car for eight hours. After eight hours, they're going to give it to somebody else, and they're going to do the same,” said Sgt. Sheldon Smith, president of the Dallas chapter of the National Black Police Association.
Motorcyclist shot by another driver on SH 199 in Azle, police say
AZLE, Texas — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after he was shot by another driver on a highway in Azle, police said. In a news release, Azle police said officers and the fire department responded to a major accident call in the 1400 block of State Highway 199. Officers found the victim lying on the roadway with injuries.
Man dies after shooting woman, then getting hit by same bullet, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police believe a man has died from a gunshot that he fired at a woman on Saturday morning. The Dallas Police Department said they got a call about a shooting at about 11:30 a.m. Officers were sent to an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street.
Comments / 0